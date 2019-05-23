Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' Immune Boosters Revolutionize Prostate Health Supplements

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If they live long enough, most men will have to deal with an enlarged prostate, although only half of males with enlarged prostates will ever need treatment.

Still, men should aim for good prostate health.

Medical News Today recommends a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to protect this important organ.

In addition, Muno-Vax Biotechnologies has developed a supplement, Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes a healthy prostate. Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, like other Muno-Vax Biotechnologies supplements, contains a harmless antigen that boosts the body's immune system to promote a healthy prostate.

"We developed our supplements, to help people live healthier lives," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of the innovative company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "The goal with Immuno-Uro Prostanorm is to keep the prostate gland free of infections."

Muno-Vax is rolling out four supplements in the United States this year:

Immuno De Oxy, which is ideal for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months.

Respitim, which helps ward off colds and the flu.

Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis.

Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

Dr. Raines emphasized that keeping your immune system healthy is a great step toward living a longer life.

"For American men, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death," Dr. Raines said. "That is why it is so important that men take proactive steps toward a healthy prostate gland. Diet is a very good beginning. To supercharge your efforts, try Immuno-Uro Prostanorm to kickstart your immune system."

A recharge for your body's immune system can also benefit other organs as well.

"Seventy-five percent of the deaths in seniors are caused by respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Raines, adding that is why Muno-Vax Biotechnologies developed Immuno De Oxy and Respitim to help bring down those numbers. "These products can be an important part of overall good health."

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies markets and distributes the supplements for Natstim, Ltd., which manufactures the products in Belgium. For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, call 512-990-1235.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Muno-Vax Biotechnologies