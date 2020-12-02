Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Introduces Unique Patented Immune Support Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, together with manufacturer Natstim, Ltd of Sofia, Bulgaria, has developed products that promote immune health - including supporting respiratory health, men's prostate health, and oral health. To date, no other products exist providing support across these categories.

Natstim, Ltd. has been in existence for close to 10 years and is associated with The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and their biotech manufacturing division - Bulbio, Ltd. "Our products contain a potent immuno-modulator that no other products contain. These products contain certain lipopolysaccharides and immune-supporting antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system and will keep the immune system in a constant state of "excitement", which will in turn help support respiratory health", states Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, located in Austin, Texas.

There is a substantial amount of science involved in the development of Muno-Vax products. These products were developed by some of the world's leading immunologists with over 75 years of experience in developing immune-supporting products and based on over 30 years of proven scientific research of bolstering the immune system.

Muno-Vax is certified by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which are industry guidelines to ensure quality standards that minimize the risks involved in pharmaceutical production. "We have supplements that can help people now," Dr. Raines said. "That is why we entered the U.S. market. Our goal is to help as many people as possible." Muno-Vax Biotechnologies has always been committed to providing the highest quality, most effective immune supplements available.

Their popular supplement Immuno-Deoxy is designed for those with severely compromised immune systems. Containing a patented immune health supporting complex and specific blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and microelements, its full range of vitamins along with Chromium help decrease deficiencies caused by poor nutrition, adverse environmental conditions, advanced age, or recovery.

All products are GMP certified, as well as Food certified by the FDA. Dr. Raines states "There are absolutely no concerns with these products, as they contain all compounds that are present in the human body."

Muno-Vax currently has products available for online purchase through their website, and the brand will be expanding to additional online retailers throughout the United States in 2020.

