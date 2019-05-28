Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' Respitim the Answer to Summer Colds

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer colds are on their way.

That's right. Winter isn't the only time colds can strike. Worse, warm-weather versions of this common illness last longer, reoccur more often and are generally more troublesome than their January and February cousins.

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies has developed Respitim for people who have colds and the flu. Just like other Muno-Vax Biotechnologies supplements, Respitim contains a harmless antigen that boosts the body's immune system.

Summer colds can be worse than winter colds because you can get a cold from a different virus, the enterovirus, during the warmest season of the year. Colds from the enterovirus can cause diarrhea, sore throats and even rashes. Enteroviruses live in the gut, which may be the reason summer colds can cause additional symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

"We developed Respitim to help people with colds throughout the year," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of the innovative enterprise, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "Respitim is just one of several offerings our company has developed that can help keep individuals healthy."

In fact, Muno-Vax is rolling out three other supplements in the United States this year:

Immuno De Oxy, which is ideal for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months.

Dentavax, which is an option for people suffering gingivitis.

Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

Summer colds, which occur from June to October, are spread through respiratory secretions. Washing hands and avoiding infected people are the best ways to avoid catching a cold.

Complications that can occur due to a cold include bronchitis and pneumonia which can be dangerous.

"People don't always realize the hazards that summer colds can present or the best ways to ward them off," said Dr. Raines. "Make healthy lifestyle choices, get plenty of rest, drink lots of fluid and give Respitim a try if you get a cold."

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies markets and distributes the supplements for Natstim, Ltd., which manufactures the products in Belgium.

