Muno-Vax Brings a Legacy of Holistic Health to the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax has been a company on the rise in the U.S. The company boasts a suite of health and wellness products that aim to preserve the natural health of the body and strengthen it against future illness.

This proactive health stance focuses on a few distinct areas. In the words of the brand, its SKUs were created "to fill a great void in products that promote immune health to prevent respiratory illnesses, gingivitis and men's prostate health."

While Muno-Vax is still fresh on the American healthcare scene, the company is anything but new. In fact, it was initially created to function as the marketing and distribution arm of the well-known European company Natstim, Ltd., an entity that operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria. The European manufacturer is associated with The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases with particularly strong ties to the center's biotech manufacturing arm, Bulbio, Ltd.

While Muno-Vax is a fairly new enterprise, Natstim has been around for nearly two decades. According to its website , Natstim was founded in 2003 by Prof. MPharm Rahamin Shekerdzhiyski. The president has a background as a lecturer at the Medical University of Sofia and specializes in the pharmaceutical production field.

Shekerdzhiyski, and by extension both Natstim and Muno-Vax, are committed to holistic solutions that maximize the natural capabilities of the body to resist infections and disease. Natstim officially states that its mission is "to create effective nutritional supplements adapted to the modern lifestyle! Thus Natstim provides health and vitality of his clients and their families!" Stateside Muno-Vax also supports this objective, stating that, "We want to convey to the general public that one can have a very healthy immune system thus giving them a much higher quality of life and extending their life span."

While Muno-Vax is still on the way up in the U.S., there's no question that both the brand and its partner represent serious enterprises with a shared, forward-thinking mission. With a line of effective products in hand and access to a massive U.S. health and wellness market, it is likely only a matter of time before Muno-Vax rivals Natstim's well-established track record of success in Europe.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is a U.S.-based enterprise that operates in concert with its partner, Natstim, Ltd. Both brands collectively boast 30 years of combined, proven, scientific research related to bolstering the immune system and preventing infections.

