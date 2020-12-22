Muno-Vax Caters to the Prenatal Market with Its Health and Wellness Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be difficult to stay healthy, especially during a pandemic. Even if you manage to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus, prolonged time spent away from others and in highly-sanitized environments can lead to weakened immune systems over time. This is already a serious concern for all individuals young and old alike. However, when you're pregnant the desire to stay healthy and strong becomes paramount.

The problem is, when it comes to taking supplements and medications, pregnancy is far too often a red flag. Most products carry that "check with your physician if pregnant or breastfeeding" label for a reason. Your body simply operates differently when you're pregnant. The nutrients that you consume can impact both you and your child in ways that might go unnoticed at other times. Naturally, then, when you can find a product that is already pregnancy approved, it's going to turn some heads.

This is the case with Muno-Vax. The health and wellness brand's product line specializes in applying decades of scientific research into immunity-supporting supplements. In the words of company CEO Dr. Beau Raines, Muno-Vax's products "are based on over 30 years of proven scientific research of bolstering the immune system and preventing infections."

In other words, this isn't an upstart startup trying to make an underdeveloped splash in the health and wellness industry. On the contrary, while Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC is technically still in the startup phase, the enterprise has been created to work side by side with Nastim, Ltd, a Bulgarian brand that is closely associated with the biotech manufacturing arm of the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. It also already has a GMP (good manufacturing practice) certification in place along with an accompanying certificate from the FDA.

Muno-Vax claims that its products "contain all compounds that are present in the human body." It has also expressed that they are safe for expectant mothers as well as "parents that desire to keep their children healthy and free from colds, coughs, and flu."

Pregnant or not, Muno-Vax's message certainly remains one that resonates with consumers in a world that is grappling with the greatest health crisis of the past century. The health and wellness company has taken great pains to make its line of immunity-supporting products accessible not just for full-grown adults but for all individuals who wish to maintain top-notch health. This includes both pregnant mothers and the children that they bear. While it's always smart to consult with your doctor before taking supplements, it appears that Muno-Vax is an excellent option to consider, particularly if you're searching for a pregnancy-friendly way to keep your immune system strong in a compromised world.

