Muno-Vax Is Focused on the Big Picture

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax has set its sights beyond treating specific symptoms and ailments. The Bulgarian health and wellness company has created a line of products that are designed to support the body's natural immune system for the long haul. The end game when it comes to Muno-Vax's product offerings is to promote the body's natural immunity, preserve its health, and enhance individual quality of life for the long term.

Many manufacturers in the health and wellness industries focus on helping in areas where the body's immune system has already been compromised. Muno-Vax takes a different approach by making its number one objective the need to promote immune health. Rather than only treating existing illnesses, Muno-Vax attempts to maintain health and wellness by bolstering the natural bodily defenses that are already in place.

The company tries to come through on this commitment by including a potent immuno-modulator in its products. In the words of the brand, "These products contain certain lipopolysaccharides and immune building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system."

The explanation continues by stating that the products "will keep the immune system in a constant state of excitement." This one-of-a-kind solution has enabled Muno-Vax to bring a highly unique line of goods to market.

Many of the company's products use this groundbreaking process to target different areas of the immune system. For instance:

Dentavax stimulates oral mucosa. The product is designed to support overall oral health.

stimulates oral mucosa. The product is designed to support overall oral health. Immuno-Uro-Prostanorm bolsters the male prostate gland. Its natural ingredients are designed to enrich dietary intake with substances important for a healthy prostate gland and urinary flow. It targets improvements in the PSA (prostate specific antigen) score as well as avoiding an increase in the size of the prostate gland itself.

bolsters the male prostate gland. Its natural ingredients are designed to enrich dietary intake with substances important for a healthy prostate gland and urinary flow. It targets improvements in the PSA (prostate specific antigen) score as well as avoiding an increase in the size of the prostate gland itself. Respistim Plus and Imuno-Deoxy are immune-supporting complexes. Imuno-Deoxy is particularly designed to help those with severely compromised immune systems.

Muno-Vax's commitment to boost the body's natural health capabilities is one that tends to resonate strongly with consumers. The company's fledgling product line continues to gain traction with a growing audience, as the enterprise positions itself for a potential run at explosive international growth in the near future.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC is a health and wellness brand that was formed to help market the products manufactured by its parent company Natstim, Ltd. The company is headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria and is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and their biotech manufacturing arm.

