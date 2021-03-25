Muno-Vax Looks to Upgrade the Immune System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgarian health and wellness brand Muno-Vax is trying to raise the bar when it comes to immunity health. The brand has made it its mission to "provide the highest quality and most effective immune supplements available on the market." They are attempting to do so by bringing scientific knowledge and industry experience to bear on the problem.

The importance of the immune system has never been more obvious. Modern scientific knowledge has shined an ever-brighter spotlight on the need for a strong bodily defense system. The natural protection of the immune system can help to defeat external invaders.

This system begins with limited capacity and then adapts and grows along with the body. As different germs and microbes enter your body and are destroyed, your immune system keeps tabs on each and every fallen foe so that it can recognize and eliminate it in the future.

This natural line of bodily defense is a critical part of a healthy life, which is why the folks at Muno-Vax have made it their goal not to replace but to support the immune system. They are attempting to do so by developing a line of supplements that are backed by some of "the world's leading immunologists with over 75 years of experience in developing immune support products."

The company is attempting to use a unique immuno-modulator that contains specific lipopolysaccharides and immune-supporting antioxidants. These are designed to act as an antigen that stimulates the immune system with the goal of keeping it in a constant state of "excitement" to help fight off real would-be intruders. Each product is targeted toward particular parts of the immune system, giving it an additional potency.

While only time can tell, if Muno-Vax's products continue to deliver on the company's lofty promises, they could be absolutely revolutionary for the health and wellness industry. Rather than addressing symptoms, the brand's supplements could use the body's natural defense system to help to prevent problems from ever arising in the first place.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC works closely with Nastim, Ltd. which operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria. Both brands are also associated with the biotech manufacturing arm of The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Muno-Vax's primary goal is to fill "a great void in products that promote immune health to prevent respiratory illnesses, gingivitis and men's prostate health."

Please direct inquiries to:

Irena Banta

(954) 754-9437

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax