Muno-Vax Supplements Brings Over 60 Years of Pharmacy Experience to the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is a relatively young brand on the American scene — but its products are hardly anything new. Muno-Vax's manufacturing partner, Natstim, Ltd. has a long and venerable history developing supplements in its own home city.

Muno-Vax spokesperson, Dr. Beau Raines, explains that their company "was formed to market and distribute products that are manufactured by Natstim, Ltd of Sofia, Bulgaria." Dr. Raines adds that "Natstim, Ltd. has been in existence for a decade and is associated with The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and their biotech manufacturing arm, Bulbio, Ltd."

Natstim's mission, as defined on its website, is to "create effective nutritional supplements adapted to the modern lifestyle." This innovative approach to supplements has led both companies to separate themselves from other nutritional supplement companies in several ways.

For instance, all of their supplements are carefully created with the backing of a team of experts who possess over 60 combined years spent in the pharmacy field. In addition, their supplements rely on scientifically-backed justification and the cooperation of third-party, accredited laboratories.

The ingredients list is also worthy of note. To begin with, Muno-Vax supplements utilize the best vitamins and plant extracts, all of which have been painstakingly sourced from the best providers. In addition, the company is well known for its hero ingredients, a potent immuno-modulator that Dr. Raines explains, "no other products contain." Raines adds that "These products will present an 'antigen' or stimulus to certain white blood cells allowing the body to immediately fight infections, both bacterial and viral."

Muno-Vax and its European partners at Natstim represent a changing of the guard when it comes to health supplements. From deep scientific knowledge to quality ingredients to innovative solutions, the two companies are working hard to expand and improve the field of nutritional supplements in the name of a brighter, healthier future.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an American company that works in close association with its manufacturing partner, Bulgarian-based Natstim, Ltd. Together, the two brands represent 30 years of proven scientific research in relation to both preventing infections and bolstering the immune system. The company is most well-known for its unique, patented ingredient, which it refers to as an immuno-modulator. This is used to stimulate the immune system and increase its effectiveness against foreign invaders.

