Muno-Vax Takes a Lesson from the Fountain of Youth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is an innovative health and wellness company committed to results. The brand uses quality ingredients, including its patented immuno-modulator to maximize the body's immune system. This, in turn, can translate to a longer, high-quality life.

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77.8 years in 2020. Of course, this average is dependent on a host of different factors. As always, women tended to live several years longer than men. In addition, race made a big difference in how old or young one might expect to live.

Of course, the biggest element that impacts everyone's life expectancy is health. If someone is in good health, it doesn't matter what their situation is. They can expect to live for a long time. At the same time, if they fall ill, it can shorten their lifespan, as well.

Muno-Vax is a company that is interested in getting the most out of health-related life expectancy. The U.S.-based company works with its manufacturing partner, Natstim, to create, market, and distribute health and wellness supplements. According to the brand, "The products were created to fill a great void in products that promote immune health to prevent respiratory illnesses, gingivitis, and men's prostate health."

Muno-Vax products use vitamins and minerals to enhance the body's health. But where the brand stands apart is its use of a potent immuno-modulator that it claims "no other products contain." Muno-Vax describes this hero ingredient as "certain lipopolysaccharides and immune-building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system." This external antigen or stimulus is designed to keep white blood cells at a certain level of "excitement" that improves the body's ability to fight off respiratory infections.

The ultimate goal of Muno-Vax's products is to maintain a very healthy immune system. This uses the body's own natural defenses to protect itself, which can have some very pleasant long-term effects. As the brand puts it, "Almost 75% of deaths in the elderly are caused by respiratory illnesses. We want to convey to the general public that one can have a very healthy immune system thus giving them a much higher quality of life and extending their life span."

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an American company that works in close association with its manufacturing partner, Bulgarian-based Natstim, Ltd. Together, the two brands represent 30 years of combined scientific research in relation to both preventing infections and bolstering the immune system. The company is most well known for its unique, patented ingredient, which it refers to as an immuno-modulator. This is used to stimulate the immune system and increase its effectiveness against foreign invaders.

Please direct inquiries to:

Brenna Anderson

(954) 774-6343

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax