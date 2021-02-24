Muno-Vax Takes Its Immunity-Centered Message onto The Cloud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is a Bulgarian-based enterprise that has spent the last seven years successfully creating and distributing immunity-boosting products throughout the health and wellness market. The company's products focus on attempting to bolster the immune system particularly as it relates to respiratory diseases, gingivitis, and men's prostate health.

Muno-Vax utilizes a potent, one-of-a-kind immuno-modulator that it claims makes its products dramatically effective. The unique ingredient contains certain lipopolysaccharides as well as immune-supporting antioxidants. Muno-Vax uses this to harmlessly stimulate the body's immune system, effectively keeping it in a perpetual state of excitement. In other words, its goal is to amp up certain parts of an individual's immune system in order to provide a greater level of defense.

Until recently, the brand's products were only available in limited foreign markets. It's a problem that Muno-Vax is actively addressing through an ambitious marketing plan aimed at energetically increasing its product accessibility around the globe.

The first step in this move for greater availability has been an unprecedented push by Muno-Vax to get all of its products listed and readily available on the cloud. By entering the e-commerce realm, the brand has instantly become available to customers around the globe. This has also allowed it to become competitive in a space that undoubtedly holds the future of retail sales in the palm of its hand. With businesses flocking to the cloud en-masse thanks to the ongoing pandemic, there's little doubt that online availability will be a hallmark feature of success going forward. It's a fact that Muno-Vax has been well aware of, as it has worked to position its products in the online marketplace.

In addition to the move online, Muno-Vax is also working with partners to bring its supplements to an increasingly international number of brick-and-mortar locations. Its most ambitious move in this area has been an attempt to bring its respiratory, oral, and prostate gland health solutions across the pond to an enormous American health and wellness market. The ambitious move bodes well for a brand that, even in its infancy, has shown potential as an innovator and disruptor in its field. From focused solutions, such as its oral dietary supplement Dentavax, to more holistic options like Imuno-Deoxy, Muno-Vax's products have proven that the fledgling brand has nowhere to go but up as it continues to increase its market share and positively impact the lives of millions of individuals around the globe.

Please direct inquiries to:

Winthrop Krasney

(954) 738-2394

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax