Muno-Vax Utilizes Its Patented Immuno-Modulator to Support Immune Systems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax has created a suite of products that utilize a potent immuno-modulator to maximize the effectiveness of the immune system. This can be the perfect way to bolster one's health heading into the cold and flu season.

Respiratory illnesses plague humanity around the globe at all times. However, there are few times of the year that are more focused on the issue than the cold and flu season. More than 200 different viruses are connected to cold symptoms with U.S. adults getting roughly two to four colds per year on average.

The problem is, once an individual has a cold, they can do little more than manage symptoms. This makes prevention key. Once again, though, the options are limited. Handwashing is strongly advised, as well as cleaning one's environment, taking basic immunity-boosting supplements, and avoiding prolonged exposure to someone who is already sick.

Beyond those simple precautionary activities, there has been little else to help one guard against a cold — until now. Muno-Vax is a health and wellness brand that creates supplements primarily geared toward boosting immunity and preventing respiratory illnesses. According to a brand spokesperson, Muno-Vax products "were created to fill a great void in products that promote immune health."

While Muno-Vax is like other immunity-boosting options in the sense that it uses various vitamins and minerals to naturally enhance the efficacy of its products, its prime ingredient is where the brand stands apart. This comes in the form of the company's patented immuno-modulator. This is made up of certain lipopolysaccharides and immune-building antioxidants. Once ingested, these present a stimulant to the immune system that, while harmless, has the useful effect of keeping it on guard or "excited" as the brand likes to put it.

Muno-Vax explains that its immuno-modulator "will keep the immune system in a constant state of 'excitement,' which will in turn help prevent respiratory infections. These products will present an 'antigen' or stimulus to certain white blood cells allowing the body to immediately fight both bacterial and viral infections."

Muno-Vax's products, backed by this immuno-modulator, allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of a fully optimized immune system. This creates an extra layer of preventative protection that can be particularly useful during times of heightened risk, as is the case every year when the cold and flu season begins.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an American company that works in close association with its manufacturing partner, Bulgarian-based Natstim, Ltd. Together, the two brands represent 30 years of combined scientific research in relation to both preventing infections and bolstering the immune system. The company is most well-known for its unique, patented ingredient, which it refers to as an immuno-modulator. This is used to stimulate the immune system and increase its effectiveness against foreign invaders.

