Muno-Vax's 'Exciting' Products Promote Health and Wellness in a Unique Manner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's difficult to protect something when its defenses have already been compromised. At least, that is the mindset that has defined the approach taken by the experts at Muno-Vax, particularly when it comes to maintaining individual health and wellness. In recent years, the brand has offered a series of one-of-a-kind health products specifically tailored to promote immune health.

Muno-Vax's ingredients include a potent immuno-modulator that enables their product line to stand apart from the competition — which is sparse enough, as it is — within their industry. Their unique combination of ingredients uses certain lipopolysaccharides and immune building antioxidants to present a harmless stimulant to an individual's immune system. This naturally ramps up or "excites" the immune system, naturally bolstering its effectiveness.

Muno-Vax's product offerings aim to support respiratory health and overall immune health. They promote the use of their products amongst all ages, from promoting young children's immune systems to maintaining pregnant women's health to helping the elderly — who suffer from a 75% mortality rate caused by respiratory illnesses — remain strong and healthy even in old age.

The company preaches the desire to provide the general public with healthy immune systems that bypass the need to treat ailments and their accompanying symptoms. By naturally supporting one's immune system from the start, they claim that individual health, wellness, and overall quality of life can be increased. It's a worthy cause, and it will be interesting to see how Muno-Vax's future unfolds as it attempts to make its mark on the health and wellness market.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC. is a company that was formed to work in concert with fellow Bulgarian enterprise Nastim, Ltd., an entity closely associated with the biotech manufacturing arm of the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. According to Muno-Vax CEO Dr. Beau Raines, the company's products "are based on over 30 years of proven scientific research of bolstering the immune system and preventing infections." Muno-Vax is seeking opportunities to deliver its exciting immune-supporting products to the public in an attempt to fill what they consider to be "a great void in products that promote immune health to prevent respiratory illnesses, gingivitis and men's prostate health."

