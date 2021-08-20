Muno-Vax's Flagship Ingredient Keeps White Blood Cells on Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is a Bulgarian enterprise with a series of immune support products. These utilize a potent immunomodulator that helps provide a harmless stimulant for the immune system. In effect, this arouses the system, keeping the white blood cells alert and ready to resist genuine threats as soon as they arrive.

White blood cells make up a paltry 1% of an individual's bloodstream. And yet, they serve a critical function in the health of the body. As explained by the Health Encyclopedia of the University of Rochester Medical Center, "in a sense, [white blood cells] are always at war." The publication adds that "when your body is in distress and a particular area is under attack, white blood cells rush in to help destroy the harmful substance and prevent illness."

This natural response of the immune system's key fighting force is at the heart of Muno-Vax's proprietary formulas. The Bulgarian-based health and wellness brand markets nutritional supplements formulated by its parent pharmaceutical company Natstim, Ltd.

These products utilize a unique ingredient that the brand describes as "a potent immunomodulator that no other products contain." The brand breaks down this part of its products as containing "certain lipopolysaccharides and immune building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system and will keep the immune system in a constant state of 'excitement."

The end result is that Muno-Vax's products present an "antigen" that stimulates specific immune systems throughout the body. These range from respiratory concerns to protection of the oral mucosa and even the male prostate gland.

In essence, Muno-Vax claims that its products don't just nourish or support the immune system. They actively stimulate it, helping an individual's white blood cells to remain active and on duty during times of elevated external threats. The company's immunomodulatory approach may be relatively new at the moment. But as the brand continues to grow, there's a good chance that its innovative solution may become an "exciting" mainstream approach in the ongoing battle to keep the immune system strong.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is an enterprise that operates as the marketing and distribution arm for the pharmaceutical enterprise Natstim, Ltd. Both companies are based out of Sofia, Bulgaria, where they continue to develop and distribute cutting-edge health and wellness solutions.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andre Sassone

(954) 631-6542

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax