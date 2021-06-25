Muno-Vax's Unique Take on Immune Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong immune system is the bedrock of a healthy lifestyle. It's a fact that the folks at Muno-Vax have had in mind throughout the development of their growing line of immune support products. While bolstering the body's immune system is a common refrain for many health and wellness companies, though, the way that Muno-Vax is doing so is anything but commonplace.

Muno-Vax has developed a line of products that support the body's immune system in order to prevent issues in a few distinct areas. These include:

Respiratory health;

Oral health;

Men's prostate health.

There are many forms of medication and other medical solutions to address concerns in these areas after they've appeared. And Muno-Vax's products claim to be able to shorten the duration of existing issues, as well. However, the company's real goal is to head off those issues before they ever have time to develop.

Muno-Vax has attempted to do so by creating products that stimulate the immune system. This arousal of the body's natural defenses is aimed at helping increase its ability to detect and fight off threats.

While a stronger immune system is a goal for many supplement manufacturers, though, there's one factor that makes Muno-Vax's products stand apart from other competitors in the immune support niche. The brand utilizes a unique immuno-modulator in all of its products.

According to the brand, this potent ingredient contains "certain lipopolysaccharides and immune building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system." This gentle stimulation is designed to keep the body — and specifically the immune system — in a steady state of "excitement."

In essence, the goal of Muno-Vax's products is to present a controlled antigen that arouses the immune system and keeps it in a peak state of alertness. It stimulates white blood cells and helps them remain ready to fight off real infections at a moment's notice.

There are other immune support products on the market. However, Muno-Vax claims that its innovative immuno-modulator is the defining factor that sets it apart from the competition. This has allowed the brand to focus its products' stimulating effects toward specific immune systems within the body.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is a Bulgaria-based brand that operates under its parent company Natstim Ltd. Both organizations also work in close association with the biotech manufacturing arm of The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

