Munro & Associates and Hinduja Tech Combine Forces in Lean Design® and Frugal Engineering Services to Disrupt Automotive Industry

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Munro & Associates, world leaders in the Lean Design® methodology, teardown benchmarking and design optimization, announced its strategic partnership with Hinduja Tech, known for its frugal engineering and global delivery model. This strategic alliance enables Munro and Hinduja Tech to provide a wide range of engineering services from concept through production for automotive and new mobility customers.

Over the last three decades, Munro (www.leandesign.com) has shown a proven track record of helping companies reduce time to market, R&D, engineering and manufacturing costs, all while increasing the quality of its customers' products, processes and systems.

According to Sandy Munro, CEO of Munro, "Hinduja Tech compliments Munro's new product development, teardown benchmarking, design optimization, manufacturing, and cost engineering capabilities by adding CAD/CAE competencies and capacities, thereby enabling Munro to offer its customers a full array of program management and value engineering solutions under one roof."

The strategic alliance between Munro and Hinduja Tech creates an engineering powerhouse that should make waves in the automotive industry's quest for new eco mobility production-worthy programs at reduced cost and time, while still enhancing quality.

"I am excited to be working with Hinduja Tech and see unlimited potential for both companies in future endeavors," says Munro.

Hinduja Tech (www.hindujatech.com), with its U.S. office in Novi, Mich., is a premier engineering services provider to the automotive industry. With headquarters in Chennai, India, Hinduja Tech is known for its "frugal engineering" approach to delivering award winning vehicle programs in emerging markets by compressing the barriers of cost, quality and time.

"We are excited to be partnering with Munro & Associates, as both companies share a passion for delivering award winning engineering services and solutions and will now offer flexibility, disrupting the automotive industry via onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery models," said Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech.

About Munro & Associates

Founded in 1988, Munro & Associates Inc. is a world-class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm based at a 47,000 sq. ft. headquarters and benchmarking center in Auburn Hills, Mich. With offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, the firm specializes in upfront, predictive methods to increase profitability by improving quality, reliability and value, while reducing total lifecycle costs. Munro's unique Lean Design® methodology enables engineers to build accurate business cases for product design, and manufacturing process optimization. Using Munro's Design Profit® software, teams can create highly accurate predictive models that analyze quality, manufacturability, weight and cost reduction, labor and sustainability metrics.

Munro has re-defined product benchmarking, going beyond typical product teardowns by incorporating its Lean Design®, Quality Report Card®, manufacturing, ergonomic, best-of-best studies and predictive costing into the benchmarking process. Further supporting its clients, Munro also offers training, expertise and consulting in technology transfer, green and sustainable manufacturing, plant layout and other service areas. For more information, visit www.leandesign.com.

SOURCE Munro & Associates

Related Links

http://www.leandesign.com

