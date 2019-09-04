Munro & Associates Shares Secrets of Tesla and Other Leading EVs at The Battery Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its vast technical insight about today's leading electric vehicles (EVs), Munro & Associates' Cory Steuben, account director, will offer automotive engineers objective technical information about today's leading EVs during two sessions at The Battery Show North America on Sept. 10 in Novi, Mich.

During two presentations, Steuben will compare EV systems integrations across car companies/vehicles. He'll demonstrate why a vertically integrated company, such as Tesla, is leading the way and why the domestics must rethink their designs if they want to catch up.

As a world leader in the Lean Design® methodology and design optimization, Munro has a long history of producing teardown benchmarking studies for both the public sector and private clients. In 2015, it completed a systematic teardown and analysis of the BMW i3 urban EV, while just last year the firm completed a 6,000-man-hour study of the Tesla Model 3, the most detailed analysis to date.

Steuben will present "Tesla Model 3 vs. Jaguar I-PACE Motor Insights." Hosted in the Open Tech Forum, Steuben will showcase two disassembled electric motors: one Tesla Model 3 internal permanent magnet (IPM); and one Jaguar I-PACE IPM. During the 25-minute forum, Steuben will highlight the key differences between the executions of the IPM motor designs, the geometry of the rotor and stator, the placement and retention of the magnets, and specific details about the magnet material compositions and manufacturing processes.

During his second presentation held in the Opal Ballroom, Steuben will discuss "Electric Vehicle System-Level Integration Trends & Thermal-Electrical Management Synergies." Steuben will provide a detailed report on the system-level integration advancements that are impacting the OEM-level development of thermal and electrical systems. He will highlight system integration trends from the past and present, with a focus on the Tesla Model 3 Superbottle and integrated thermal system. The presentation will also cover: the reduction and elimination of shielded high-voltage (HV) wiring and connectors; a discussion surrounding the elimination of dedicated HV PTC heaters ; and the topics of battery case construction, the impact on the total vehicle stiffness and vehicle dynamics, as well as the IIHS small overlap reinforce barrier (SORB) test.

For more information about the approximately 2,400-page Tesla report, including its various zones, such as body and chassis, controlling electronics, interiors and safety, and powertrain and battery pack, please visit: https://leandesign.com/pdf/Tesla-3-Analysis-Sales-Information.pdf. For information about the MBW i3 teardown and analysis, please visit: https://leandesign.com/bmw/.

About Munro & Associates

Founded in 1988, Munro & Associates Inc. is a world-class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm based at a 47,000 sq. ft. headquarters and benchmarking center in Auburn Hills, Mich. With offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, the firm specializes in upfront, predictive methods to increase profitability by improving quality, reliability and value, while reducing total lifecycle costs. Munro's unique Lean Design® methodology enables engineers to build accurate business cases for product design, and manufacturing process optimization. Using Munro's Design Profit® software, teams can create highly accurate predictive models that analyze quality, manufacturability, weight and cost reduction, labor and sustainability metrics.

Munro has re-defined product benchmarking, going beyond typical product teardowns by incorporating its Lean Design®, Quality Report Card®, manufacturing, ergonomic, best-of-best studies and predictive costing into the benchmarking process. Further supporting its clients, Munro also offers training, expertise and consulting in technology transfer, green and sustainable manufacturing, plant layout and other service areas. For more information, visit www.leandesign.com.

