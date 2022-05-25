Munters Advances Commercial Excellence in AirTech and FoodTech Global Business Areas with Syncron Price

Empowered with Syncron's AI-driven, highly configurable pricing solution, the climate-control leader leverages a cohesive, competitive pricing strategy globally.

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced the global leader in specialized energy-efficient climate control solutions, Munters , has selected Syncron Price™ to drive commercial excellence and support their pricing management across the group.

With nearly 70 years in business and 60 offices worldwide, Munters is one of the world's largest providers of reliable, energy-efficient climate solutions for production environments where moisture and temperature control are mission-critical. Between Munters' two business areas – AirTech: air treatment for industrial and commercial applications, and FoodTech: climate control for livestock farming and greenhouses, plus software for optimizing the food production chain – the company currently manages pricing for more than 30,000 parts. Historically, Munters managed pricing manually with disparate strategies between regions.

"Like many industrial companies, we've been focused on operational excellence and product differentiation. While these areas have been paramount to our success, there came a point in our growth where we needed a sophisticated solution and knowledgeable partner that could take us to the next level in commercial pricing excellence," says Stefan Aspman, group vice president and head of commercial excellence, Munters. "Syncron's robust, highly configurable solution capabilities, makes them an ideal partner for our digital transformation journey and the next step in pricing."

According to Munters, Syncron stood out among other options for three main reasons:

Proven ability to align previously disjointed pricing strategies between regions, while automatically factoring country-specific variables to determine the best price

Superior solution capabilities that include highly configurable pricing parameters

Experienced consultants who fully understand solution capabilities, functionality, and uniquely complex challenges in the AirTech and FoodTech industries

"Munters has built an impressive, global business on its reputation for safe, reliable, environmentally sustainable solutions. Now armed with Syncron's dynamic pricing capabilities, they can accelerate their journey toward commercial excellence through more strategic and competitive pricing," says Anneliese Schulz, chief sales officer, Syncron. "We're honored to serve as a partner in Munters' success for years to come."

