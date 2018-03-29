Munters, a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions, has been one of Switch's leading global suppliers of the patented TSC 500, part of the Switch MOD® facility designs. Munters versatile and rapid response to Switch's requests has set them apart from others. Both parties view the license agreement as an opportunity to explore future strategic customer/vendor opportunities.

"We are excited about the opportunity to further our successful collaboration with Switch," said Neil Yule, President of Munters' Data Center business. "We are very pleased to be able to offer Switch's innovative TSC 500 exterior wall penetrating HVAC units to our clients. It's hard not to admire the efficiencies of the TSC 500 and the striking appearance, iconic to Switch's name and brand."

Rob Roy founder and CEO, began inventing Switch's technologies in 2006. Switch has obtained regular patent allowances from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Rob Roy's innovative designs. The license with Munters covers issued patent claims for Switch's Exterior Wall Penetrating Multi-Mode HVAC technology as well as Switch's Multi-Cabinet Hot Aisle Containment Chimney Pods and trade secrets related to the same.

"Munters has been a great partner and is well positioned to be a leader in deploying Switch's sustainable solutions to meet the massive growth of the internet of everything," said Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy. "This license to Munters further demonstrates the unique and valuable role Switch's patented technologies can play with leaders in the data center industry."

Historically, licensing of Switch's patents has been reserved exclusively for its customers until Switch began its broader patent licensing program in 2016. Since then, Switch has begun licensing its technology to others, including Schneider Electric and to Berkshire Hathaway's electric utility, NV Energy.

"The licensing of Switch's technology by third parties further validates Rob Roy's inventions and status as one of the world's leading data center designers, with now more than 400 issued and pending patent claims," said Sam Castor, executive vice president of policy. "We believe that many companies in the data center industry are using Switch's patented designs without permission and look forward to expanding Switch's licensing portfolio as we evaluate our patent enforcement and licensing options."

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 400 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Visit switch.com for more information.

ABOUT Munters

Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries, the largest being the food, pharmaceutical and data center sectors. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,800 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters reports annual net sales in the region of SEK 7 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit munters.com.

