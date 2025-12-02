Munters wins 82 MUSD data center chiller order

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) has received an order for chillers with a value of 82 MUSD (appr. 775 MSEK). The customer is a data center colocation provider in the US, centered around high performance computing for AI. The order is an example of continued good momentum in the US for high efficiency chillers, which became part of Munters portfolio with the acquisition of Geoclima in 2024.

The order, which will be included in Munters fourth quarter order intake, is for Geoclima Circlemiser chillers, as well as service and commissioning. These chillers will be deployed at a large AI facility for a hyperscale tenant, with deliveries starting mid-Q2 and ramping up through the end of Q3 2026.

With an increasing number of AI deployments, the need for highly efficient and adaptable cooling systems is growing significantly. Munters Geoclima Circlemiser chillers deliver industry leading energy efficiency, helping data center operators reduce operating costs. In addition, the Circlemiser design allows for greater cooling capacity with a smaller footprint.

"Just over a year after acquiring Geoclima, we're proud to win this order from a new customer for a demanding application. It demonstrates that our leading technology is well aligned with the rapidly evolving needs of the industry," says Stefan Aspman, President DCT and Group Vice President of Munters.

"We continue to see strong traction for this product with US-based customers. Initially sourcing chillers from Europe has resulted in short-term tariff impacts, which we anticipate will continue until chiller production becomes fully operational in the US. Chiller production for the US will be operational by the end of the first quarter 2026 and we will deliver these systems directly from our new factory in Virginia," Stefan Aspman adds.

