Munters wins order of BSEK 2.0 for a modular AI cooling solution

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) has received an order worth appr. BSEK 2.0 from a colocation data center provider in the US. The order includes custom-designed high capacity CDUs (coolant distribution units) and over the rack CRAHs (computer room air handlers) with deliveries expected to start in early 2027 and extend through the first quarter of 2028.

Munters Group, a global leader in technologies that optimize climates, has received an order from a colocation data center customer in the US through the business area DCT. The total order value amounts to approximately BSEK 2.0 Munters will provide a new cooling platform specially designed for an AI factory build-out including both high capacity CDUs as well as CRAHs that are placed above the server racks. The order will be included in the order intake for the second quarter of 2026.

"Rapid adoption of AI and high-performance computing is driving a fundamental need for new digital infrastructure, which has materialized as a clear acceleration in demand. This project exemplifies how tailored high efficiency solutions serve as a key commercial differentiator — and how we can scale these customizations to industrial volumes. It also demonstrates DCT's ability to win in a segment marked by intense competition and rapid technological shifts," says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

"This confirms the continued confidence in our ability to support high-density AI factories with both air- and liquid-cooled solutions. The solution provides an innovative and fully modular approach that cools an entire AI skid – a solution enabling our customer to deploy AI infrastructure rapidly and at scale," says Stefan Aspman, Business Area President DCT and Group Vice President at Munters.

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on April 24, 2026.

For more information

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Line Dovärn, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)73 048 8444

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Daniel Frykholm, VP External Relations & Internal Communications

E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)70 206 7786

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https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/r/munters-wins-order-of-bsek-2-0-for-a-modular-ai-cooling-solution,c4339624

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15490/4339624/4056210.pdf Munters press release 2026-04-24 https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/i/munters-dct,c3531531 Munters DCT

SOURCE Munters Group AB