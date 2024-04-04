Muon Space Redefines LEO Satellite Constellations with the release of Muon Halo™ and over $60M in new contracts for 10 Muon Halo Spacecraft and Integrated Mission Services

Muon Space also announced Muon Halo contract wins valued over $60M to design, build, and operate 10 satellites ranging in size from 150kg-500kg with cutting edge remote sensing payloads launching throughout 2025 and 2026. These customer wins validate the power of Muon Space's Halo offering in meeting the most challenging mission requirements rapidly and confidently.

"Muon Halo represents a paradigm shift in satellite technology, providing customers with unparalleled reliability, performance, and mission fit," said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. "We are providing our customers with an alternative to the launch delays, cost overruns, mission failures, and insufficient operational performance typical in industry today. With Muon Halo's cutting-edge space, ground, and cloud building blocks we support the highest performance, custom mission requirements with a standardized, highly qualified hardware and software platform."

Muon Halo Full Stack Constellation IP

Muon Halo sits atop a vertically integrated technology platform incorporating the MuSim digital engineering and simulation platform, the MuOS data-centric middleware architecture, and MuSat and MuCore software-defined building blocks. Leveraging these standard, stocked hardware components and integrated software operating system, Muon Space's state of the art production facility is optimized for high-mix satellite integration at volumes and throughput typically reserved for inflexible, one-size-fits-all "standard bus" lines.

MuSim

Muon Space's scalable mission simulation engine, MuSim, unlocks rapid satellite constellation design, optimization, implementation, and operations. Muon Space develops a high fidelity MuSim digital twin for every constellation deployed to accelerate the entire lifecycle of a mission and deliver optimized operations maximizing value to customers. The MuSim virtual constellation gives confidence in a great outcome long before metal is cut.

MuOS

MuOS is Muon Space's modern software middleware that connects space, ground, and cloud components through common, transparent interfaces and API. MuOS simplifies the process of implementing missions and reduces the burden of software integration across payload, satellite, ground, and cloud for transformative agility and scalability.

MuCore

MuCore is Muon Space's software-defined instrument core designed to provide a universal solution for advanced remote sensing missions. MuCore interfaces with a wide variety of sensor types and provides tremendous space-qualified radio frequency (RF) front ends, compute, storage, and networking performance-- setting a new standard for data-intensive missions.

MuSat

MuSat is Muon Space's versatile and configurable spacecraft platform designed for scalability and adaptability. MuSats are deployed in configurations spanning 100-500kg+ mass, 50W to over 1kW in power, multi-Gbps communications bandwidth, high precision/agile pointing and more. MuSat offers the best price for performance for constellations powered by Muon Space's deep vertical integration across core spacecraft hardware, software, and operational components.

MuDash

MuDash is Muon Space's cloud-based command, control, and communications (C3) environment for mission tasking, management, and monitoring. MuDash integrates mission operations, customer tasking, and instrument/payload operations in simple web-based dashboards and RESTful API's.

"Muon Space is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the space industry," said Pascal Stang, CTO of Muon Space. "Our holistic approach, exemplified by Muon Halo, ensures optimal mission outcomes while driving efficiency and performance to unprecedented levels."

The introduction of Muon Halo comes on the heels of Muon Space's successful second satellite launch of MuSat2 following less than nine months after the launch of MuSat1. The company continues to accelerate its launch cadence of customer missions supporting next-generation LEO constellations that will provide transformative, actionable insights into Earth's key systems and human footprint.

About Muon Space

Founded in 2021, Muon Space is an end-to-end Space Systems Provider that designs, builds, and operates LEO satellite constellations delivering mission-critical data. Our revolutionary, integrated technology stack enables customers to optimize every dimension of their missions for faster time-to-orbit and superior constellation remote sensing performance. Our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is optimized for manufacturing spacecraft and rapid, flexible payload integration at scale. From climate monitoring to national security, Muon Space is dedicated to delivering Earth Intelligence for a safer and more resilient world.

