Muon Space Selected by Space Development Agency for HALO Program

SDA's HALO program aims to rapidly and affordably demonstrate new mission capabilities and technology for future deployment on operational tranches within the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture LEO. Muon Space's end-to-end Halo platform, encompassing its high-performance satellites, its advanced payload technology, and its integrated ground and operations segment, is designed to meet the SDA's high standards for schedule and execution confidence.

"We are honored to be selected by SDA for the HALO program," said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. "Our holistic focus on the mission and our end-to-end platform are designed to fulfill the most challenging requirements and we look forward to delivering high-speed, high-performance, and cost-effective solutions to the warfighter."

SDA's HALO program is specifically designed to enable the rapid development, launch, and testing of new and emerging technologies in orbit, including advancements in payload, processing, communications, and spacecraft innovations. This initiative plays a critical role in demonstrating technologies that can be swiftly integrated into future operational systems, supporting the evolving needs of the warfighter including low latency delivery of mission critical data and missile warning, tracking and defense.

"SDA is proud to welcome 19 vendors into the first-ever HALO pool," said SDA Director Derek Tournear. "This creative award solution enables SDA to quickly compete, build, and fly demonstration missions to burn down risk for the future of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. We also hope, through the HALO pool, to build a broader base of vendors that can compete for work on operational layers of future tranches."

"Our selection for the HALO program reflects Muon's unique capabilities and readiness to deliver innovative space systems that meet the needs of the nation's defense infrastructure," added Dyer. "We are excited to collaborate with SDA and demonstrate the rapid adaptability of our systems in support of future operational tranches."

Muon Space's commitment to rapid advancement is underscored by its successful launch of two satellites within the first three years of operations, highlighting the company's ability to move swiftly from concept to execution. Muon Space's rapid launches are designed to meet unique mission requirements with superior performance and cost-effectiveness while optimizing every aspect of the mission for faster time-to-orbit and long-term success.

Founded in 2021, Muon Space is an end-to-end Space Systems Provider that designs, builds, and operates LEO satellite constellations delivering mission-critical data. Our revolutionary, integrated technology stack enables customers to optimize every dimension of their missions for faster time-to-orbit and superior constellation remote sensing performance. Our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is optimized for manufacturing spacecraft and rapid, flexible payload integration at scale. From climate monitoring to national security, Muon Space is dedicated to delivering Earth Intelligence for a safer and more resilient world.

