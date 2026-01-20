Muon Space Selected to Support Next-Generation Missile Defense Architecture

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muon Space is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion.

This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

This award reinforces Muon's position at the forefront of next-generation space systems and reflects its advanced technical proficiency and expanding role in delivering resilient, mission-critical architectures for national security applications.

About Muon Space

Founded in 2021, Muon Space is an end-to-end space systems company that designs, builds, and operates mission-optimized satellite constellations to deliver critical data and enable real-time compute and decision-making in space. Its proprietary technology stack, Halo™, integrates advanced spacecraft platforms, robust payload integration and management, and a powerful software-defined orchestration layer to enable high-performance capabilities at unprecedented speed – from concept to orbit. With state-of-the-art production facilities in Silicon Valley and a growing track record of commercial and national security customers, Muon Space is redefining how critical Earth intelligence is delivered from space.

For more information on Muon Space, visit: https://www.muonspace.com/

SOURCE Muon Space