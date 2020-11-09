Muon Vision Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muon Vision has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on increasing the safety and yield of mine operations.

The company is developing a platform X-ray technology able to measure bulk densities and monitor density changes over vast scales, with up to 100's of meters of soil penetration.

Muon Vision's technology is intrinsically safe, can be operated non-invasively from a distance and allows for novel long-term monitoring of high value assets such as leaching heaps, ore bodies, tailing storage facilities and dams. This allows mine operators to significantly reduce risks and increase throughput of their operations.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

"Support from the National Science Foundation is incredibly valuable for early stage companies," says Tancredi Botto, the company's CEO. "Mining metals remains an essential piece for a future Green Economy. Our services are targeted directly at many of the large sustainability challenges the industry is currently facing."

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $256,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II grant (up to $1,000,000). Small businesses with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

Startups or entrepreneurs who submit a three-page Project Pitch will know within three weeks if they meet the program's objectives to support innovative technologies that show promise of commercial and/or societal impact and involve a level of technical risk. Small businesses with innovative science and technology solutions, and commercial potential are encouraged to apply. All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

Media contact:

Tancredi Botto

[email protected]

+18579980402

SOURCE Muon Vision