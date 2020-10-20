MURAL Announces Adobe Creative Cloud Integration During Adobe MAX Conference to Enhance Visual Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise, has launched a new integration with Adobe® , which was highlighted during the Adobe MAX 2020 conference today. Specifically, the integration enables Adobe Creative Cloud® users to instantly access creative elements stored in their Creative Cloud Libraries such as logos, images, illustrations, and icons for use inside of MURAL. This makes it easy for teams to workshop ideas, designs, and prototypes directly on a shared visual space with sticky notes, diagrams, drawings, and other visual collaboration tools.

Managing creative elements across software platforms has historically been difficult due to the challenges of version control, approval processes, and file type compatibility. Designers, product teams, and consultants can now simply drag and drop visual elements created in Adobe Creative Cloud apps, such as Illustrator®, Photoshop®, and InDesign®, and managed in Creative Cloud Libraries into a mural.

According to Agus Soler, co-founder and chief product officer at MURAL, "Adobe's move to make Creative Cloud Libraries available to third party applications like MURAL couldn't have come at a better time. With the shift to remote work, the challenge of effectively working together on creative assets across platforms has increased, putting a strain on collaboration — especially for global teams. We jumped at the opportunity to work alongside Adobe to deliver access to Creative Cloud Libraries in MURAL to make visual collaboration more robust and easier for our customers."

With access to Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries in MURAL, it becomes much easier to leverage creative assets for a variety of visual collaboration use cases. For example, a consultant can effortlessly add on-brand assets created by their graphic designers to a mural for a client workshop. Teams can execute higher-fidelity visual collaboration sessions at scale while brainstorming, planning, facilitating meetings and workshops such as design sprints, or collaborating with clients.

"Making collaboration easy and effective for remote teams is more important now than ever," says Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. "We're excited to work with MURAL to empower teams to collaborate visually with easy access to on-brand and always up-to-date creative elements from Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries."

The integration requires both an active MURAL membership and Adobe Creative Cloud account. The integration is currently available to limited MURAL customers and is expected to be available to all customers in the near future.

To learn more about the integration and watch a product video, visit the MURAL Adobe integration page .

To try MURAL for free, go to https://www.mural.co .

ABOUT ADOBE MAX

Adobe MAX is an immersive, engaging digital experience that brings together the world's most creative minds, industry luminaries, celebrities and musicians. MAX 2020 keynote speakers and presenters include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director Taika Waititi, leading actor Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Attendees will find inspiration in the 350+ live and on-demand sessions spanning 56 hours of free content across 10 tracks, which will include the much-loved Max Sneaks, a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. Attendees will be able to connect with speakers and Adobe product experts in live chats, and a collaborative art project will build community with participants from around the world.

ABOUT MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise. Teams depend on MURAL to understand and solve problems and build consensus using visual methods. More than an online whiteboard, MURAL enables innovation at scale by providing a platform for everything from product strategy and planning to leading immersive workshops using agile and design thinking methodologies. Industry-leading teams at companies including IBM, IDEO, Autodesk, Intuit, GitHub, and Atlassian use MURAL to work together — at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

