Mural announces Christina Bottis as new CMO

Veteran Marketer Brings Proven Track Record of Driving Growth to Mural as Company Doubles Down on AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural, the leading visual work platform designed to help teams creatively and innovatively work better together, today announced Christina Bottis as its new CMO. In this role, Christina will oversee Mural's global marketing strategy, including brand development, communications, content, demand generation, and go-to-market initiatives.

"Mural is redefining the way teams get work done," said Christina Bottis. "I am thrilled to join an exceptionally talented group of people at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey."

Christina Bottis brings over 15 years of growth marketing and operational expertise to Mural. She most recently served as Chief Digital + Marketing Officer at Medix, leading the company's digital experience and marketing functions. Prior to that, Christina was the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Coyote Logistics, where she re-engineered the corporate marketing, customer intelligence, inbound, and e-commerce operations. She also spent nearly a decade at CareerBuilder, overseeing the Product Marketing and Demand Generation teams, with a focus on go-to-market strategy, lead generation, and sales enablement. Christina's industry impact has been recognized with honors such as Crain's Notable Executive in Marketing, Supply & Demand Chain Executive's "Women in Supply Chain," and a nomination as a Top 100 Marketer of the Year by the OnCon Icon Awards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina to Mural as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Her deep commitment to customer-centric values, combined with a strong product-focused background, makes her the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth," said Leigh-Margaret Stull, CEO of Mural. "I'm confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Mural, further elevating our brand and empowering our customers by delivering impactful experiences."

Christina joins Mural shortly after the company announced their continued focus to drive product innovation and expanding the platform's capabilities. This includes a roadmap of new features launching in early 2025, with a focus on enhancing usability, improving integration with other popular tools, expanding LUMA methodologies, and introducing even more advanced AI features to help customers streamline processes and drive results.

With these strategic updates, Mural is doubling down on its customer-centric approach and is committed to deepening customer relationships, listening to feedback, and delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of teams, industries, and organizations around the globe.

Mural is the leading visual work platform designed to help teams creatively and innovatively work better together. Combining its visual collaboration platform with industry-leading research and methodologies on teamwork, Mural helps teams get work done better, faster. Mural's user-friendly workspace empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly using established design-thinking methods while complying with the highest IT and regulatory standards. Trusted by 95% of Fortune 100 companies, Mural unites teams to do the work that matters most, no matter where they are. Learn more and try it for free at mural.co.

