MURAL Announces Zoom Integration at Zoomtopia 2020 to Add a New Dimension of Visual Collaboration to Video Meetings and Workshops

MURAL is being featured as a Zoom application launch partner and the forthcoming integration is being highlighted at the Zoomtopia annual user conference this week along with several other application integrations Zoom is calling Zapps.

"Zoom and MURAL are working together to advance remote, visual collaboration that genuinely supports the way people imagine, create, and workshop together," said Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO of MURAL. "Prior to the pandemic, many business leaders thought workshops and client interactions had to be in person to be effective. Now that teams have had to adapt and innovate in distributed work environments, our customers are successfully conducting high-impact, remote meetings and workshops with MURAL. With the addition of the MURAL for Zoom application, millions more will now discover how MURAL's visual collaboration platform can help them plan, reflect, strategize, and imagine effectively together no matter where they are."

Keeping virtual conferencing attendees engaged and contributing to the conversation while working remotely has been a long-standing challenge, even before the COVID crisis hit. The MURAL for Zoom application will bring a new dimension of engagement and productivity to traditional video conferences, making it easier for all Zoom meeting participants to contribute ideas and opinions using visual collaboration. With MURAL, teams collaborate visually through a shared, digital space for imagination where visual tools such as sticky notes, drawings, images, and diagrams can be used to understand problems and explore opportunities. Every team member can now have a voice, which makes planning, retrospectives, design sprints, brainstorming sessions, client collaboration, and even weekly meetings and one-on-ones richer experiences with a better output for everyone involved.

According to Ross Mayfield, Zoom product lead, Integrations, "By combining the powerful video conferencing capabilities of Zoom with MURAL's visual collaboration features, Zoom users will now have a way to ensure remote teams remain actively engaged and aligned. We're proud to welcome an innovative leader in visual collaboration as a Zoom application launch partner."

MURAL for Zoom Application in Action

When hosting a meeting in Zoom, the meeting facilitator will share their mural on the screen and be able to use the full suite of collaboration and guided teamwork tools to engage meeting participants in real time. By accessing the MURAL for Zoom application in the new Zoom collaboration window, all meeting participants will instantly join in the visual collaboration by adding ideas and feedback using sticky notes directly on the mural. Using guided visual methods to focus the collaborative work, the facilitator can accelerate the imagination of the team to uncover new solutions, align the team, and create a plan of action in real time.

Murals are living documents and are available for asynchronous collaboration or reference from the MURAL web and mobile apps. MURAL supports both online and in-person collaboration sessions to help teams put imagination to work.

To learn more about the MURAL for Zoom application, visit the MURAL Zoom integrations page and sign up to receive early access to the MURAL for Zoom application when it is available.

To try MURAL for free, go to https://www.mural.co .

ABOUT MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise. Teams depend on MURAL to understand and solve problems and build consensus using visual methods. More than an online whiteboard, MURAL enables innovation at scale by providing a platform for everything from product strategy and planning to leading immersive workshops using agile and design thinking methodologies. Industry-leading teams at companies including IBM, IDEO, Autodesk, Intuit, GitHub, and Atlassian use MURAL to work together — at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

