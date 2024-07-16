Mural appoints Leigh-Margaret Stull as new CEO

Leigh-Margaret Stull named CEO to drive next chapter of growth and innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural, the leading visual work platform designed to help teams creatively and innovatively work better together, today announced Leigh-Margaret Stull as its new CEO. The move comes as Mural continues to grow its business by enabling companies to understand how teamwork and collaboration can drive business strategy and success.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join Mural – a company I strongly believe is at the forefront of empowering teams everywhere to drive business outcomes faster," said Leigh-Margaret. "Mural's mission to transform the way teams collaborate and innovate as part of their day-to-day work life deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to bring my expertise to drive growth through a customer focus."

Leigh-Margaret brings more than 25 years of growth, innovation, and operational expertise to Mural. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer at CareerBuilder, following nearly two years as their Chief Product Officer, driving Product, Marketing, Communications, and GTM strategy for consumer-facing and the company's B2B initiatives. From 2014 to 2020 she was Vice President of the company's Products, Services, Data Intelligence, and Global Integrations, leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, and emerging technologies to remove friction and drive personalized and relevant candidate and recruiter experiences. This, combined with a relentless focus on user experience, positions her perfectly to lead Mural into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Leigh-Margaret Stull as Mural's new CEO. The Board and the leadership team are confident of Leigh-Margaret's proven leadership and relentless focus on the two most important constituents in any business — our customers and employees," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Mural board member. "I want to thank David Baga for growing Mural into a company that customers can't work without and am excited about the next chapter Leigh-Margaret will bring."

Leigh-Margaret Stull was preceded in the CEO seat by David Baga. Leigh-Margaret's appointment comes at a time of immense opportunity in the market. As the world continues to adapt to new ways of working, the demand for innovative collaboration tools is higher than ever.

"Leigh-Margaret has everything we need in a leader for this next phase of growth at Mural," said Mariano Battan, Co-founder and Executive Chairman. "In addition to all of the key competencies of a modern leader, she has an authentic passion for collaboration methodologies and hybrid work. She has felt the pain we help our customers solve, and has experimented in multiple ways to improve in her own teams. I'm very excited to have her lead our team now and inspire our community. I'm confident she'll help our customers level up their collaboration culture."

Mural, now with expanded expertise from decades of research spearheaded by the LUMA Institute, equips teammates to be more creative, collaborative, and human-centered. Along with white glove Professional Services aimed at creating custom solutions for unique needs and workflows as well as a collection of collaboration approaches like agile methodology, Mural provides a powerful and intuitive platform for individuals and teams to get work done better across their organization.

About Mural‍

Mural is the leading visual work platform designed to help teams creatively and innovatively work better together. Combining its visual collaboration platform with industry-leading research and methodologies on teamwork, the Mural System helps teams get work done better, faster. Mural's user-friendly workspace empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly using established design-thinking methods while complying with the highest IT and regulatory standards. Trusted by 95% of Fortune 100 companies, Mural unites teams to do the work that matters most, no matter where they are. Learn more and try it for free at mural.co.

