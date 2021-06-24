MURAL CEO Mariano Suarez-Battan Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalist

Suarez-Battan co-founded MURAL in 2011 to give teams a secure, digital workspace to collaborate visually from anywhere. When the pandemic accelerated the need for team's to ideate and create while working remotely, visual collaboration went mainstream . MURAL responded to this surge in demand by raising $118M in Series B funding to better support customers through growing the MURAL team and further advancing the platform. The company also began offering its software for free to qualifying nonprofits , educators, and students .

Today, MURAL leads the market with best-in-class security and facilitator features that help teams collaborate using 200+ goal-oriented templates, digital sticky notes, images, diagrams, drawings, and more. The company supports nearly 80 percent of Fortune 100 across product, consulting, leadership, sales, and customer success at global enterprises including IBM, USAA, Atlassian, Intuit, and Autodesk.

"Teams at the world's largest enterprise and financial services organizations have found ways to collaborate from anywhere. They're ideating, creating, and providing space for everyone to participate — and they're using MURAL to help," said Suarez-Battan. "This recognition reinforces the importance of our mission to transform how teams work."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® . The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

ABOUT MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise. Teams depend on the MURAL® platform to understand and solve problems and build consensus using visual methods. More than an online whiteboard, the MURAL platform enables innovation at scale by providing a workspace for everything from product strategy and planning to leading immersive workshops using agile and design thinking methodologies. Industry-leading teams at companies including IBM, IDEO, Autodesk, Intuit, GitHub, and Atlassian use the MURAL platform to work together—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

