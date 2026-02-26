Mural Health expands global payment capabilities with locally trusted payment methods across the world

BERWYN, Pa. , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural Health, a patient-first clinical trial technology company, today announced it has expanded its global payment capabilities through Mural Link, the company's participant management platform, enabling local payments to participants in trials around the world.

Clinical trial participants everywhere deserve to be compensated quickly, in full, and through methods they actually use – but the commonly used international wire transfers have made that difficult. With Mural Link, participants anywhere in the world can now receive funds through familiar, local payment methods like mobile wallets and local bank transfers.

Why this matters

Clinical trial participants around the world have long faced friction when receiving reimbursements to compensate for their time and trial-related expenses (things like childcare, transportation, and missed wages). Around the world, different countries have different processes and complexities that make a one-size-fits-all solution highly lacking. This is especially true in Latin America, where restrictions on incoming international payments have historically created significant barriers for participation.

International wire transfers can take 3-5 days to process and often come with unpredictable costs. Even if the sending bank's fee looks reasonable, the receiving bank abroad may charge its own fee, which gets deducted from the amount received. The result: participants don't know what they'll actually get until it arrives. Further, in some regions, traditional payment methods don't work at all. In Argentina, for example, roughly half the population is unbanked, meaning wire transfers and prepaid debit cards aren't viable options for many participants. In some markets, cross-border payments also trigger tax implications that reduce what participants receive even further.

"We've heard both from clinical trial sites in LatAm and from sponsors that the standard payment methods offered by global payment partners do not address their local needs and preferences," said Sam Whitaker, Mural Health's founder and CEO. "The old approach was to say, 'These markets are on the margin. Let's not bother.' We're saying the opposite. The technology exists to pay people locally almost anywhere. There's no reason not to use it."

Cross-Border Infrastructure, Local Experience

Through this expanded offering, all global trials utilizing Mural Link have access to cross-border payment options that enable the delivery of funds as local payments – meaning participants receive money through their country's banking system and digital wallets, rather than as an international wire. This is true across all territories where our customers conduct trials and require a localized solution, including LatAm, Ukraine, China, and others. The result: familiarity and trust, payment made in minutes, lower costs, and no cross-border tax implications.

About Mural Health

Mural Health stands at the forefront as a patient-first technology innovator, devoted to simplifying clinical research participation. The company's Mural Link platform streamlines participant compensation and reimbursements, travel coordination, communication, and satisfaction measurement – and now includes meal delivery as an additional service offered to users. Designed to ease participation burdens for patients and caregivers alike, Mural Health's solutions empower trial sponsors and sites to deliver efficient, compassionate, and inclusive clinical trial experiences. For more information, visit https://www.muralhealth.com

