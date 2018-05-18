Mural Of Geese Flying Over Portland Is A High Point At New Apartments

The 60-foot original mural by Pacific Northwest artist Olivia Knapp is a nod to the rich and storied past of the neighborhood. The geese exemplify Knapp's intricate hand drawn pen and ink style, influenced by European line engravings of decorative relief and scientific specimens from the 16th to 18th centuries.

The mural is in the courtyard for all residents to enjoy. An interactive projection system makes the geese look like they are flying through the air in different places and settings in Oregon. To see how Knapp created the geese, click this link for a time lapse video: https://northhollowpdx.com/gallery/#gallery-63

"Being at one with nature is important here at North Hollow," says Terry Roberts, property manager. "Living here is within an easy walk to the natural wonders of Washington Park with its hiking trails, thousands of rose bushes and Japanese Gardens. Alternatively, residents can enjoy the tones and textures of our expansive community lounge with its courtyard featuring the fabulous mural or go up to our rooftop terrace to enjoy views of downtown and West Hills."

Apartment homes in the six-story building range from 500 square feet to 1,025 square feet and include wood plank flooring, spacious kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryers. Resident amenities include bike storage, state of the art fitness center, a rooftop terrace and community lounge featuring a kitchen, living room, and garden-inspired seating where residents can connect and interact both indoors and out.

North Hollow is committed to sustainable living by incorporating into its design a quality and healthy environment to call home. The community is seeking LEED Silver Certification, and some of the sustainable features include the use of drought-tolerant landscaping with drip irrigation system and planters to naturally collect rainwater; reflective roofing surfaces to reduce a heat island effect, and the use of low VOC emitting materials during construction. Sustainable features in the homes include large windows that provide natural light through double-pane, low E, insulated windows; high-efficiency lighting systems, efficient mechanical (HVAC) systems and water-efficient fixtures.

Las Vegas-based The Molasky Group of Companies is the developer of North Hollow. The architect is SERA, and the property is managed and marketed by Avenue5 Residential. For more information, visit www.northhollowpdx.com

