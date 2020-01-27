MURAL Raises $23M Series A From Radian Capital to Reimagine Visual Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise, today announced it has successfully raised $23 million in Series A funding led by Radian Capital, with participation from Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture group, and Endeavor Catalyst. Until this point, the company has been able to grow quickly on less than $2M in capital raised and was cash-flow positive for several quarters in 2019. The Series A funding will enable MURAL to expand its visual collaboration solutions around experience design, agile development and remote work needs, and grow the company's go-to-market capabilities and product development teams globally, doubling in size by the end of this year.

"As enterprise brands recognize the power of design to build better products that enable them to become more customer-centric, we've seen huge adoption of visual collaboration techniques like design thinking, lean, and agile," said Weston Gaddy, Partner and Co-founder at Radian Capital. "The market opportunity for a secure, visual collaboration solution that connects the global distributed workforce has never been greater. MURAL's product offering drives innovation on behalf of its customers and we see the potential to go even further, where MURAL transforms the modern offices of today."

Also announced today is the addition of Greg Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer. Kaplan will oversee global sales and partnerships, helping MURAL expand its consultative approach and build an ecosystem of global partners. Kaplan brings over 25 years of experience leading enterprise software and cloud computing organizations, having served in management positions at Bluewolf, an IBM Company, Oracle, and Salesforce.com.

"Visual techniques like experience mapping, business model design, program increment (PI) planning and agile retrospectives are now standard, and remote work is the new normal," said Mariano Suarez-Battan, Co-founder and CEO at MURAL. "On top of that, huge touchscreens are rapidly entering the marketplace, making it easier for teams to collaborate in a digital workspace. This funding will support our aggressive product roadmap to coach customers on how to run better meetings, and keep high levels of enterprise readiness to support global deployments. Greg's experience building global teams will help us better serve our enterprise customers and improve how we work with consultants supporting brands in their culture transformations, which I'm truly excited about."

MURAL was founded in 2011 as a digital whiteboard for people to collaborate in real-time. In 2014 after completing IDEO's Startup in Residence program , the company began focusing on supporting enterprises in deploying design thinking practices. Today, MURAL is used by over 3,700 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 100 global enterprises, to visually collaborate and bring context to online meetings, brainstorming, knowledge sharing, project management, and more. A long and impressive list of digital-first customers trust MURAL's certified, enterprise-ready cloud-based infrastructure to scale innovation efficiently and securely including IBM, USAA, E-Trade, Intuit, SAP, Atlassian, Autodesk and GitHub. MURAL brings together product, design, engineering, marketing, sales and executive divisions to make decisions faster and consistently, in an integrated, team-based model.

"When Bluewolf/IBM began deploying design thinking across the company, I saw firsthand the impact MURAL made by bridging the work between in-person and remote team members," said Kaplan. "Mariano and his team's ability to solve the challenges of remote teamwork and deliver rapid business outcomes, while integrating with established systems like Microsoft Teams, JIRA and Slack, is unparalleled in the industry, and I look forward to accelerating MURAL's growth to new customers and markets."

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a digital workspace for visual collaboration. Our platform and services enable innovative teams to think and collaborate visually to solve important problems. People benefit from MURAL's speed and ease of use in creating diagrams, which are popular in design thinking and agile methodologies, as well as tools to facilitate more impactful meetings and workshops.

Global enterprises including IBM, USAA, E-Trade, Intuit, SAP, Atlassian, Autodesk and GitHub have embraced visual collaboration to align their teams, plan in real-time, speed up decision making, reduce travel costs and accelerate a culture of innovation. MURAL's certified enterprise-class cloud-based infrastructure connects 40 percent of Fortune 100 global enterprises, drawing the support of leading investors from Radian Capital, Gradient Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst and others. MURAL is headquartered in San Francisco and employs over 100 people working remotely across six time zones around the world, including office hubs in Buenos Aires and Europe. Learn more at https://mural.co .

