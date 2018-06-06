MURAL Releases App for Microsoft Teams to Enable Seamless Visual Collaboration

MURAL for Teams facilitates visual collaboration by enabling you to:

Work on murals where it's most convenient. Now you can add murals as Tabs inside of Channels where they appear conveniently alongside your team's Conversions and Files. Create new murals or add existing ones, and then contribute and edit directly inside of the Channel to enable seamless collaboration.

The smart MURAL Bot sends you instant notifications about activity in your murals, including when someone joins a mural, invites you to a mural, mentions you in a comment, and more. Then you can begin chatting with your team or start a video call while simultaneously collaborating on a mural, all inside of Teams. Access MURAL templates with ease. Using Messaging Extensions, you can quickly find the MURAL templates you need to run your design sprints, agile sprints, and sprint planning sessions. You can also take advantage of MURAL's tools for orchestrating workshops such as voting and timers to make your work even more efficient.

"Design Thinking, Agile, and Lean methods are spreading globally, and modern companies have embraced them in order to deploy the best experiences for their customers," stated MURAL's CEO and Co-Founder, Mariano Suarez-Battan. "We are on a mission to make Imagination Workers thrive, no matter where they might be, and with the Teams integration, we now provide a complete solution for creative digital workspaces."

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp added, "Many of the largest, forward-thinking companies around the world are already using Office 365 and Teams to facilitate collaboration across their distributed organizations. As visual collaboration becomes an increasingly important part of the way we work, we're excited that MURAL has deeply integrated its app into Teams so that workers have the tools they need in one place."

Starting today, customers can take advantage of MURAL for Teams where they want, when they want using any device or browser currently supported by Teams. Now distributed teams can elevate their ability to work visually, efficiently, and effectively by having all the tools they need in one place.

Learn more about MURAL and try it free for 30 days by visiting www.mural.co. Add MURAL to Microsoft Teams from the Teams App Store.

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a digital workspace that enables modern teams to think and collaborate in Design Thinking, Agile, Lean, and other methods – improving productivity, saving time, and reducing travel costs. Imagination Workers can better understand problems, visualize concepts, and align teams around solutions on a simple, playful, and productive cloud solution. MURAL workspaces combine visual thinking canvases to brainstorm, organize, design, and share concepts as well as tools for collaboration to align teams and make decisions. MURAL is SOC2 certified and serves global customers like IBM, Intuit, Autodesk, and Steelcase.

