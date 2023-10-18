Murano Glass: Peter Grünbaum's Impressive Private Collection in Zurich

Excerpt from collection of 1000 Objekte owner Peter Grünbaum

ZURICH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murano glass from Venice is known worldwide for its beauty and craftsmanship. It is an art form that has endured for centuries and is still admired. Zurich is home to one of the most impressive private collections of 20th century Murano glass vases, assembled by a passionate collector named Peter Grünbaum.

Peter Grünbaum´s Story The Collector´s Handbook for Building an Exquisite and Artful Glass Collection Peter Grünbaum and his Collection. ©hellozurich

Peter Grünbaum, an avid lover of art and craftsmanship, began his collection of Murano glass vases in the 1990s. His fascination with this art form led him to search for unique pieces made by the finest glassblowers in Murano, Venice. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive collection of more than 1000 vases from different eras and styles.

Peter Grünbaum's collection is distinguished not only by its impressive size, but also by its diversity. It includes vases from the various styles of Murano glass, including the famous Carlo Scarpa vases from the 40's, Tomaso Buzzi, a rare 'Coppa delle Mani', model no. 3416, several „Dama vases" from Paolo Venini and rarities from Napoleone Martinuzzi, Thomas Sterans and Yoichi Ohira.

What makes this collection even more impressive is the fact that many of the vases in Peter Grünbaum's collection are unique, handmade pieces that are not easy to find. Some of the vases are made by renowned glassblowers and artists who have achieved great fame in Murano. This makes the collection a true treasure trove of Murano glass history.

Peter Grünbaum's collection is not only important for himself, but also for the art world. It shows not only the beauty and diversity of Murano glass, but also the dedication of a collector who has devoted his life to a passion for art and craftsmanship. The vases in his collection are not only works of art, but also testimonies to the artisan tradition of Murano.

Unfortunately, Peter Grünbaum's collection is not open to the public, as it is in his private possession. Nevertheless, we are fortunate to know of such an impressive collection in Zurich, which keeps the heritage of Murano glass alive and preserves it for future generations.

In a world where mass production often displaces craftsmanship, Peter Grünbaum's collection reminds us that there are people who are passionate about the preservation and conservation of art and craftsmanship. It is a true treasure that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of Murano glass and reminds us how precious the traditions and heritage of craftsmanship can be.

SOURCE 1.000 Objekte