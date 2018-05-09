Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3

This solution leverages the unique architecture of the QuickLogic EOS S3™ SoC alongside Muarata's market leading Wi-Fi module to enable always listening capabilities while consuming less than 100uW and can recognize any trigger word or phrase selected by OEM for the targeted use case. OEMs can also easily custom tailor the design for a wide variety of end-product applications with QuickLogic software development tools that support the embedded FPGA and other resources included in the EOS S3 SoC.

Murata will demonstrate this new solution at the IoT/M2M show in a battery powered Smart Speaker to showcase the always listening feature and illustrate the substantial power savings delivered by the QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC solution.

Date: May 9-11 Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan More Details: http://www.japan-it.jp/en/Concurrent-Shows_Spring/M2M/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

