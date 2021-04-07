Murata Continues to Innovate Its SmartFactory Initiative, Selecting SCADAfence To Secure All Their Global Factories

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence (SCADAfence/HQ in Tel Aviv, Israel/CEO: Elad Ben-Meir), the global leader in OT/IoT Security, today announced Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Murata/HQ in Kyoto, Japan/President: Norio Nakajima) has selected SCADAfence to secure Murata's global factories and started to use their OT security solutions in their factories.

As the use of IoT technology and digital transformation (DX) progresses, production facilities in factories are now increasingly connected to the Internet. Unlike corporate environments, factories must prioritize the operation of their production facilities while improving the level of security measures against cyber-attacks that are becoming more advanced every day.

The SCADAfence Platform is designed for securing large manufacturing facilities. By collecting communication data from operational systems and production facilities in real-time, the SCADAfence Platform visualizes and analyzes the contents of communication protocols using its unique analysis technology. It detects suspicious movements of production facilities resulting from cyber-attacks, insecure protocols, as well as unexpected configuration changes and malfunctions, enabling the enhancement of network monitoring functions in factories.

Based on Murata's Global Agreement for this global implementation with NRI Secure Technologies Ltd. (NRISecure/HQ in Tokyo, Japan/President: Akira Kakinoki), a consulting partner under SCADAfence's eco-partnership program in Japan, NRISecure and SCADAfence will jointly support Murata's manufacturing to further improve the level of security measures at their production sites and ensure the safety and security of their global production activities.

The solutions provided by SCADAfence are integrated network monitoring tools that maximize the security and availability of production processes consisting of the following components.

OT / ICS Security - The SCADAfence Platform is an industrial cybersecurity solution that provides visibility and monitoring for industrial networks. The platform is passive and automates asset discovery and inventory management, as well as threat detection and risk management. By employing a wide range of algorithms, machine learning, and AI, the platform detects anomalies and security events that can compromise availability and affect the safety and reliability of an OT network and its assets. The SCADAfence Platform is an award-winning solution that has the highest detection rates and the lowest false positive rates in the industry. It allows for centralized management of multiple locations and can be easily integrated into other cybersecurity solutions using a RESTful API.

Governance & Compliance - The SCADAfence Governance Portal measures compliance and monitors the progress made over time across all sites. It identifies all of the gaps and bottlenecks and allows users to generate systematic strategies to improve their organizational security at scale. The portal enables IT and OT departments to centrally define and monitor their organizational adherence to organizational policies and to OT-related regulations. The governance portal is easily deployed, is not intrusive, and does not jeopardize the process availability in any of the OT sites.

"We have seen a substantial increase in the number of targeted attacks against manufacturing organizations over the past 12 months. As detailed in our Anatomy of a Targeted Ransomware Attack report, manufacturing facilities have become lucrative targets for crime syndicates, nation-states, and individuals with nefarious intent," said Miyoji Kakinuki, Sales Director of Japan & APAC of SCADAfence. "Operational technology security is designed to substantially reduce risk by providing visibility, asset management, and real-time threat detection to manufacturing organizations. We look forward to working with Murata and helping them better fortify their industrial networks globally."

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at https://www.murata.com

NRI SecureTechnologies is a subsidiary of NRI specializing in cybersecurity, and a leading global provider of next-generation managed security services and security consulting. Established in 2000, NRI Secure is focused on delivering high-value security outcomes for our clients with the precision and efficiency that define Japanese quality. For more details, visit https://www.nri-secure.com

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity. SCADAfence offers a full suite of industrial cybersecurity products that provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class network monitoring, asset discovery, governance, remote access, and IoT device security. A Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2020, SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and building management industries to operate securely, reliably, and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

