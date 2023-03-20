Murata Showcases Industry-leading Power Products at APEC 2023

Offerings include industry-first charge pump capacitor divider with 99 percent peak efficiency

Murata is on hand at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) show (Booth #508) conducting live exhibitions of two sample-ready industry-leading power products:

PE25203 PE24108

The PE25203, a selectable divide-by-3 or divide-by-2 switched-capacitor charge pump targeting laptop applications to convert a 3S/2S battery input to a 1S output for downstream PMICs. This leading-edge technology enables system architects to push beyond the efficiency boundary with exceptionally high 99 percent peak efficiency.

The PE24108, the industry's most efficient 3.3 Vin two-stage buck regulator IC with integrated switching field-effect transistors (FETs) for low-profile < 1.2 mm applications. This solution allows the power train to be mounted on the underside of the PCB, in close proximity to the main DSP/ASIC core, reducing I2R losses and noise pick-up.

PE25203 Switched-capacitor Charge Pump Features, Benefits, Packaging and Availability

The PE25203 operates in a selectable divide-by-3 or divide-by-2 for 3S/2S battery voltage. The switched-capacitor, charge pump-based DC-DC converter supports an output voltage range of 2.75V to 5.0V with load currents of 4A and up to 20W delivered to the external load. With an operating temperature range of -40 to +85℃, the PE25203 is fully protected with input under voltage, overcurrent protection, and thermal shutdown fault detection.

With a 1.0 mm z-height solution in a wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP) package, the PE25203 is ideal for low-profile motherboard designs and LCD panels. The device is based on Murata's unique virtually lossless charge pump technology with an interleaved architecture that provides low input and output ripple performance. The PE25203 dynamic switchover function allows the charge pump ratio to change during operation depending on input battery voltage. This dynamic switchover feature is helpful in low battery events by switching from a divide-by-3 to a divide-by-2 ratio to avoid downstream PMICs from entering the undervoltage lockout (UVLO) event.

PE24108 High-efficiency Buck Regulator Features, Benefits, Packaging and Availability

The PE24108 is based on Murata's revolutionary two-stage buck architecture—a virtually lossless switched-capacitor charge pump followed by a high-efficiency, dual-phase buck regulator—and can deliver up to 10A of power with peak efficiency of 88 percent from 3.3Vin to 0.5Vout. The two-stage solution enables the use of low-profile chip inductors, making it ideal for placement on the underside of system boards to free valuable real estate on the top side of the PCB. The PE24108 can be connected in parallel to provide high power, high efficiency solutions suitable for a variety of 3.3V to sub-1V step-down conversion applications such as optical transceiver modules, network interface cards and memory cards.

Offered in a 4.0 × 3.2 mm QFN package, the PE24108 is designed to operate over an input voltage range of 3.0V–3.6V and has programmable output voltage of 0.35V–1.0V at up to 10 amps. The solution is ideal for 3.3V point-of-load applications where high efficiency, low profile, low ripple and EMI are essential. The output can be precisely adjusted via external DAC during operation. Frequency synchronization is also available to avoid any beat or spectrum noise issue at the system level. Featuring an extended temperature range of -40 to +125℃, the PE24108 is fully protected with input undervoltage, overcurrent protection and thermal shutdown fault detection.

