Murata teams with Cleveland Clinic Innovations to develop healthcare solutions

Murata and Cleveland Clinic Innovations will scout for appropriate projects for co-development and commercialization that can improve patient care and effectively address clinical unmet needs. Additionally, Murata will join the broad network of clinical, operational, and technical leaders represented across the Innovation Alliance network who share a common goal of developing and commercializing novel medical technologies. Furthermore, Cleveland Clinic Innovations will provide commercialization advice, market insight, and connectivity to clinical key opinion leaders to help guide Murata's growing healthcare product portfolio.

"Murata has a long-standing approach and successful track record of innovation through focused collaboration initiatives. Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of pioneering healthcare breakthroughs – from surgical techniques to new models of patient care. Deepening our relationship with Cleveland Clinic Innovations is a natural progression to our collective commitment to advancing healthcare," stated David Kirk, President and CEO, Murata Americas.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com.

Contacts: Amy Talley Jefferson Communications 703-323-8939 atalley@jeffersoncomm.com John Sutherby Murata Americas 508-964-5117 jsutherby@murata.com

SOURCE Murata

Related Links

https://www.murata.com/

