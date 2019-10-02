Murata's and Altair's LTE-M/NB-IoT solution earns AT&T certification

SMYRNA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata Electronics and Altair Semiconductor today announced that their LTE-M/NB-IoT solution has secured AT&T certification for operating on the carrier's 4G LTE wireless network.

The module is the world's smallest form factor solution that enables the applications that are moving the market forward, such as dual-mode cellular IoT. In addition to its unparalleled size, low power, and cost-efficiency, the Type 1SC's high level of integration drastically cuts time to market and reduces customers' certification costs. The module is powered by Altair's ALT1250, the industry's most advanced cellular IoT chipset, providing the market's lowest power consumption, enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT. Commercially available, the chipset features a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features including integrated SIM (iUICC), MCU and GNSS, ideal for integration in a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.

Measuring just 11.1x11.4x1.4 mm, the module was developed in partnership with Altair and includes an ALT1250 chipset. It also provides Global Navigation Satellite System functionality and is RoHS compliant to address a broad range of consumer and industrial IoT applications.

"Flexible and optimized solutions are the building blocks for realizing IoT on every wireless device. With the AT&T certification, developers can easily tap Murata's RF expertise and access best-in-class solutions. Murata's Type 1SC module is a significant asset as demand for more miniaturized, higher functioning solutions continues on its steep rise," stated Mehul Udani, Director, Connectivity Solutions for Murata Americas.

"Murata is a world leader in providing innovative building blocks for the Internet of Things. Murata's partnership with Altair reaffirms the quality of our products and our performance leadership in cellular IoT," said Ilan Reingold, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Altair Semiconductor. "The ALT1250 is shipping in volume, allowing device makers to reimagine what is possible in terms of power consumption, performance, and overall quality," Reingold added.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at https://wireless.murata.com.

Altair Semiconductor, a Sony Group Company, is a leading provider of Cellular IoT chipsets. The company's flagship ALT1250 is the smallest and most highly integrated LTE CAT-M and NB-IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security, and a carrier-grade integrated SIM (iUICC), all 5G ready.

Altair partners with leading global vendors, including G+D (Giesecke+Devrient), HERE Technologies, Murata, Sierra Wireless and WNC, to provide low-power and cost-efficient modules for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications such as trackers, smart meters, wearables, and vehicle telematics. Altair's chipsets have been commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks, including AT&T, China Mobile, KDDI, Softbank, Verizon, and Vodafone.

For more information, visit www.altair-semi.com . Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi and LinkedIn: Altair Semiconductor.

