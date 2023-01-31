"Murdaugh Murders Podcast" Launches Spinoff "Cup of Justice" and Skyrockets to Apple's #1 Podcast

South Carolina Journalists Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell and Attorney Eric Bland Expand Luna Shark Podcast Network with Impressive Launch Discussing Famous Murder Trial

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Shark Productions, the team behind top podcast "The Murdaugh Murders", released "Cup of Justice" (COJ), a weekly podcast that immediately skyrocketed charts to hit #1 in all US Apple Podcast categories and #1 in True Crime. The new show, hosted by award-winning journalist Mandy Matney and Murdaugh Murders Podcast (MMP) co-host Liz Farrell and nationally recognized attorney Eric Bland, provides unmatched insight into the legal system with legal analysis, entertainment, and a fire for exposing the truth.

COJ was spun off from the wildly popular MMP, also created by Mandy Matney and named a "top new show" of 2021 by Apple Podcasts and a "top five most shared podcast" by Apple in 2022. The show is like Click & Clack from the critically acclaimed Car-Talk program on NPR, but with legal analysis and entertaining banter. The hosts share war stories from the Newsroom to the Courtroom, answer questions from fans with interactive engagement, and more.

Luna Shark Productions intends to expand again later this year with another highly anticipated podcast launch. "Murdaugh Murders" is currently being developed into a series by Hulu, based on Mandy Matney's popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast.

Cup of Justice is available wherever you listen to podcasts and can be found at CupofJusticePod.com, Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, and Amazon.

MANDY MATNEY is an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina, Mandy now lives on Hilton Head Island with her producer/partner/husband David Moses and "Pup of Justice" Luna where she pursues mission-based investigative journalism.

LIZ FARRELL has been shining sunlight on corruption for more than 20 years as an award-winning journalist. She was named 2018's top columnist in the state by the South Carolina Press Association. Joining the Murdaugh Murders Podcast in late 2021, Liz's quick wit and immense talents are holding justice systems to account as she dives deep into investigations and pulls out big wins for truth and journalism.

ERIC BLAND (partnered with Ronnie Richter and Scott Mongillo of Bland Richter LLP) is a nationally recognized Professional Liability Super Lawyer from 2014 to the present. He fights tooth and nail for his clients with a passion for ensuring they are knowledgeable of every decision and how those decisions impact their cases and outcomes. He is recognized as a diplomat in the field of Legal Malpractice by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys and recorded a score in the top 2% of all attorneys. He's a life-long fitness enthusiast and noted media darling.

