SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the most shocking movies you've seen were only part of the story? In Murder to Movies: The Real Story Behind Hollywood's Darkest Films, author and crime historian Paul Drexler reveals the unbelievable true crimes that inspired some of cinema's most unforgettable stories—proving reality is often stranger than fiction.

Three people died because of a dance.

A snowball lie destroyed an entire family.

Teenagers stole millions just to buy designer clothes.

Murder to Movies: The Real Story Behind Hollywood’s Darkest Films Paul Drexler

Murder to Movies also reveals many little-known facts.

Was Barbara Graham, executed in the gas chamber, really guilty?

Who was the real criminal behind the cult classic, The Harder They Come ?

? Who was the Korean Zodiac, one of history's most chilling serial killers?

This gripping collection of fifteen fascinating stories explores how real-life crime becomes cinematic legend—and what gets lost or distorted along the way. Blending true crime with film history, Murder to Movies explores the stories behind the stories—and asks the question: Why are we so fascinated by crime?

Murder to Movies will be available on Amazon and at major retailers in May 1, 2026

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Murder to Movies: The Real Story Behind Hollywood's Darkest Films

Author: Paul Drexler

Release Date: April 30, 2026

Formats: Kindle, Paperback, EPUB, PDF

Website: www.murdertomovies.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Movies-Story-Hollywoods-Darkest-ebook/dp/B0GGW8282Z

EDITORIAL PRAISE

"An entertaining and fast-paced read that will leave readers with a stronger sense of history—and some great movie recommendations." —Tess McCumstie for IndieReader

"Drexler's thoroughly researched deep dive explores the real-life crimes that inspired some of cinema's most famous works." —Booklife Review

"Drexler writes concisely and engagingly about the crimes he's selected…the brief histories of the garish crimes behind the movies are well done." —Kirkus Review

"Full of fascinating information and facts, Murder to Movies intrigued me from start to finish." —Online Book Club

"An engrossing look at the real stories that inspired many of your favorite movies." —John Lescroart, NY Times Bestselling author

"Paul Drexler, the maestro of crime history, knows the score and lets us in on the murderous backstories of cinema's most famous mysteries and homicidal dramas." —Dennis Paoli, Author of "Reanimator"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Drexler is an author and crime historian based in San Francisco. He is the author of Notorious San Francisco and creator of the Crooks Tour, a popular guided experience that takes participants through the city's most infamous crime scenes.

A former columnist for the San Francisco Examiner, Paul received the Oscar Lewis Award from the San Francisco Historical Association for his contributions to preserving the city's history. His work blends meticulous research with compelling narrative. In addition, he has appeared on radio, television, and podcasts discussing crime, criminals, and the impact of crime on popular culture.

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Drexler

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 415-713-3077

Website: www.murdertomovies.com

SOURCE Paul Drexler