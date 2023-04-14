Mure+Grand to Open 6th Store at KPG Funds' 155 Spring Street in Soho

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mure+Grand— A NY-based boutique that offers a unique selection of jewelry, accessories, clothing, gifts and more has expanded and plans to open it is sixth store at 155 Spring Street.

Greg Kraut 155 Spring

"We are thrilled to have Mure+Grand open their 6th location at KPG's 155 Spring," said Greg Kraut, KPG's CEO. "SOHO foot traffic has now surpassed pre-covid levels, and Mure+Grand seized the opportunity to join an unbelievably curated group of retail tenants at 155 Spring." "We have established an exceptionally high-quality asset on Spring Street in Soho, so it was a perfect fit for Mure+Grand's sixth location."

"As a New York brand, it's always been a dream of ours to open in the iconic neighborhood of SOHO, and thanks to KPG that dream is turning into a reality," said Emily Guggino, Mure+Grand's CEO. "We are ecstatic to join their group of tenants and are looking forward to opening."

The chain, which has locations in Boston and NYC, plans to move into the 1,092 sq. ft. space in early summer. The asking rent was $450 per square foot for the ten-year deal.

RIPCO Real Estate's Richard Skulnik represented KPG in the Mure+Grand deal. Jack Hamadani of Kassin Sabbagh Realty represented the tenant.

"KPG tasked the leasing team with finding unique and creative retail users," said RIPCO Real Estate's Richard Skulnik. "We secured Mure+Grand for its vast and unique product offerings. The retail store is its own experience. We expect the shoppers in SOHO to quickly adopt the store as a favorite."

KPG purchased 155 Spring Street earlier this year and has brought it up to 100% occupancy. The 60,000-square-foot property, first constructed in 1910, is also home to other top retailers such as APM Monaco, Top Drawer Shop, Vera Bradley, and Park West Gallery.

Mure+Grand creates curated collections each season, plus exclusive, one-of-a-kind handmade items. The company was started in 2015. They create curated collections each season, plus exclusive, one-of-a-kind handmade items. They have become a go-to destination for trendy, cool-meets-classic pieces, accessible prices, and a fun boutique experience.

