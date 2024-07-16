Murf AI Launches Customizable Human-Like Voice Capabilities with Announcement of Murf Speech Gen 2

Setting New Standards in AI Voice Over for Enterprises, Murf Speech Gen 2 Provides Advanced Customization Features; Variability, Emphasis and 'Say It My Way'

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf AI , the award-winning text-to-speech platform, today announces the launch of Murf Speech Gen 2, its most advanced, realistic, and customizable speech model to date. Murf Speech Gen 2 represents a significant leap forward in AI voice technology, merging human-like realism with advanced customization capabilities to meet the sophisticated needs of enterprises. Murf Speech Gen 2 enables users to transform ideas and concepts into reality and solidifies Murf AI as a tech powerhouse while demonstrating its commitment to pushing the boundaries of ethical AI voiceover technology.

"Announcing Murf Speech Gen 2 is a pivotal moment for us," said Ankur Edkie, Co-founder & CEO of Murf AI. "This model exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our mission to empower enterprises with the most advanced AI tools available. At Murf AI, we believe that AI works best alongside humans to bridge the gap between creative vision and execution - that's why we push ourselves beyond real voice overs, we build for control and optionality. We aim to streamline and revolutionize the creative process and are proud to be setting a new standard for the industry so that creators can get the precise output they envision, the way they want it."

Murf Speech Gen 2 enhances Murf AI's existing portfolio of more than 120 voices that can create studio-quality voice overs in more than 20 languages. With this new feature, professionals across industries such as marketing, education, learning and development, publishing, and more can now convert text to speech in countless tones and expressions to bring a vision to life. The powerful "Say it My Way" feature lets users record or upload their own rendition of a text which AI replicates in the voice of the chosen AI avatar. Advanced word-level emphasis provides fine-grained control, enabling users to highlight specific words for added impact. With Variability, creators get unlimited voice over versions of their line, and they can choose the one that best fits their vision.

In addition to complete customization control, Gen 2 boasts upgraded broadcast-quality audio, ensuring voices sound crystal clear and indistinguishable from human speech. Enhanced pronunciation accuracy, now benchmarked at over 99% for general American English, guarantees that every word is delivered with perfect clarity.

About Murf AI

Murf AI empowers creative teams to evolve into dynamic creative powerhouses by harnessing the power of Generative AI. Murf's platform enables users to craft studio-quality voiceovers effortlessly, without the need for sophisticated recording equipment. Murf Studio offers 120+ voices in over 20 languages and a host of advanced customization features, providing users with unparalleled creative possibilities. Murf AI is one of the fastest-growing AI companies, with a global reach spanning 150+ countries, 1,000+ organizations as clients, and 4 million registered users. Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Products globally at the 'G2 Best Software Awards 2024' and a consistent Leader and Momentum Leader on G2 for the last three years consecutively, Murf continues to lead the way in AI voice technology. With the launch of Murf Speech Gen 2 and the forthcoming dubbing product, Murf is building a comprehensive suite of advanced speech solutions for enterprises. For more information, visit https://murf.ai/ .

