Murf Electric Bikes Elevates The Gifting Experience with Unbeatable Holiday Deals

Murf Electric Bikes

21 Nov, 2023

Spread Joy and Embrace Adventure with Murf's Exclusive E-Bike Promotions

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Murf Electric Bikes presents compelling gifts that the whole family can enjoy. With the company's exclusive holiday promotions and a commitment to enhancing the overall riding experience, Murf Electric Bikes offers a unique opportunity to spread joy and create memories, promising gift options that will be a hit.

Murf’s e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. And this year, it is spreading holiday cheer by offering substantial discounts on e-bikes and accessories.
Bike sales from now until December 3:

  • $400 Off Any Single Bike
  • $500 Off Per Bike for Any Two Bike
  • $600 Off Per Bike for Any Three Bikes

Sales on accessories:

  • 15% Off Any 2 Accessories
  • 20% Off Any 3 Accessories
  • 25% Off 4 or More Accessories

Gift the joy of togetherness this holiday season. Josh Jones, CEO and Founder of Murf Electric Bikes elaborates, "From scenic rides to shared moments, our e-bikes bring families closer, one pedal at a time. It's not just a present; it's a pathway to creating memories that last a lifetime."

Murf prides itself on being a brand that prioritizes family and the customer experience. Its newest bike, the Higgs Cargo, is a passenger e-bike that is Murf's lowest profile cargo bike to date. However, the brand offers a wide range of e-bike options to fit a variety of bodies, functions and needs to make sure everyone can ride safely and comfortably.

This holiday season, make sure the whole family can join in on the fun. Here are a few reasons why e-bikes make for a better gift option:

  • Promote Family Bonding: Murf Electric Bikes believes in the joy of spending time together with family and friends. E-bikes provide a perfect way to explore the outdoors, enjoy scenic rides and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

  • Health Benefits: Riding e-bikes promotes physical activity and helps people stay fit. Plus, it reduces the stress associated with traffic jams and parking hassles, enhancing overall well-being.

  • Comfort and Convenience: Murf Electric Bikes are designed for cyclists of all levels. From beginners to experienced riders, Murf e-bikes offer a comfortable and enjoyable riding experience.

Give the gift of adventure, savings and togetherness this holiday season. Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, at murfelectricbikes.com.

About Murf Electric Bikes
Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at https://murfelectricbikes.com/.

