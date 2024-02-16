Murf Electric Bikes Partners with Ryan Sheckler to Unleash the Limited Edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru

The latest launch with Sheckler's lifestyle brand Sandlot Times embodies a true SoCal style and will only be available while supplies last

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf Electric Bikes , a leading name in the electric biking industry, proudly announces the launch of the Limited Edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru in collaboration with Sandlot Times, a renowned lifestyle brand founded by professional skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and Creative Michael Custodio. This unique partnership introduces a cutting-edge e-bike that seamlessly blends biking and skateboarding culture.

This Limited Edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru accommodates riders of all sizes with its low stepover height, making it easy to get on and off. The custom integrated rack is especially designed to carry a skateboard, offering a seamless fusion of biking and skating culture.

The Murf x Sandlot Times collaboration is a tribute to the unique lifestyle championed by Ryan Sheckler. The Higgs Step-Thru Limited Edition is designed for those who love to spend their days "carving concrete, spinning streets and riding waves" – embodying the essence of San Clemente life and culture.

"I love working with local brands and have always wanted to do a collaboration with Murf," stated Ryan Sheckler. "The fact that it became a reality is epic and I am hyped on the limited edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru bike and skateboard!"

Custom Skateboard Rack: An innovative feature designed for riders who share a passion for both biking and skateboarding.

Exclusive Sandlot Times Skateboard: It wouldn't be a Sandlot Times x Murf collaboration without a skateboard included

Top Speed of 25 Mph: Experience the thrill of cruising through the streets with unmatched speed and style.

750 Watt Motor: (Peak Power) for both a smooth and exhilarating ride.

Five-Level Pedal Assist & Thumb Throttle: Customizable riding experience for every journey.

Integrated 3-Led Headlight: Ensures safety and visibility during night rides.

52-Volt, 15 Amp-Hour Battery: Long-lasting power for extended adventures.

20" X 4" Fat Tire: Provides stability and control on various terrains.

Hydraulic Disk Brakes: Reliable braking performance for enhanced safety.

Single Speed & Roughly 65 Pounds: A lightweight design for easy handling.

Class 2 Or 3. User Selectable: Versatile options for diverse riding preferences.

Two-Year Warranty: Assurance of quality and durability.

CEO and Founder Josh Jones also spoke to the partnership, adding, "We are thrilled to unveil the Limited Edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru, a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration. Teaming up with Sandlot Times has allowed us to create a truly unique electric bike that captures the spirit of San Clemente's vibrant culture. The fusion of biking and skateboarding in this design represents the essence of freedom and adventure, and we can't wait to see riders embrace this exceptional experience."

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Higgs Step-Thru start on February 17, with the official launch scheduled for the following week. Every order will include a Sandlot Times Skateboard, with the first 30 pre-orders receiving a special board autographed by Ryan.

The public is warmly invited to join Ryan Sheckler, Murf and friends for an unforgettable launch event featuring music, food, games and exclusive prizes. Attendees also have the chance purchase or win an autographed Limited Edition Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru.

Event Details:

Date: February 24, 2024

Time: 12-3 pm

Location: Foot Plant Skate – 1011 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente, CA 92673

The Sandlot Times Higgs Step-Thru is priced at $2,595 and is only available at murfelectricbikes.com and Murf retail headquarters, located at 1226 Puerta Del Sol in San Clemente, while supplies last. Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, on their website or one of their nationwide retailers.

About Murf Electric Bikes

Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at https://murfelectricbikes.com/ .

About Sandlot Times

In 2017, Professional Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and Creative Michael Custodio spent countless nights skating and filming at Ryan's private skatepark. Joined by their crew of close friends, it became a nightly routine to film at the park and immediately share the session highlights on social media. Inspired by their lifelong passion for skateboarding and love for the cult classic movie, "The Sandlot" quickly became the nickname for Ryan's park, their new sense of freedom and eventually becoming their skateboard company in 2022. As a lifestyle brand, the Sandlot Times park remains a world-renowned training facility where skateboarders display their creative artistry, new friendships are forged and timeless moments are documented. Sandlot Times are those moments where worlds collide across skateboarding, art, music, sports and more.

