Murf Electric Bikes Unleashes Freedom with Latest Launch - The Higgs Cargo

Murf Electric Bikes

16 Oct, 2023, 07:01 ET

Accessible, Convenient and Comfortable: The Higgs Cargo Redefines Riding Together

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf Electric Bikes, an e-bike pioneer delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels, is proud to unveil the latest addition to its e-bike lineup – the Higgs Cargo. This innovative passenger e-bike is designed to provide families with an unmatched combination of convenience, accessibility, comfort and control, enhancing the ways riders navigate various cities and adventures.

Made especially for women and smaller riders, the Higgs Cargo is a game-changer in the world of passenger e-bikes. As Murf's lowest profile cargo bike, its compact and comfortable design redefines accessibility, allowing a wider range of riders to enjoy the freedom and flexibility of e-bike commuting. With effortless handling and maneuverability, it offers a superior riding experience. This is thanks to the bike's low frame, lighter weight and extended wheelbase, creating the optimal center of gravity. This design choice also specifically allows for easier mounting and dismounting with its extra low step over height, making it perfect for riders of all ages and abilities.

The Higgs Cargo boasts an impressive array of features that set it apart as the ultimate e-bike to ride along with friends and family:

  • 20"X 4" Fat Tire: Designed for stability and handling, even on diverse terrains
  • 20mph Top Speed: Experience swift, efficient commuting without compromising safety
  • 500w Nominal Power and 750w Peak Power: Enjoy powerful performance when you need it most
  • 35-50 Miles Of Range: The extended range allows for longer adventures and fewer stops
  • 7 Speed Derailleur: A versatile gear system to tackle a variety of riding conditions
  • 52-Volt, 15 Amp-Hour Battery: For long-lasting reliability and confidence on the road
  • Throttle & 5 Level Pedal Assist: Choose your preferred mode for a customized riding experience

When riding with kids in tow, it was especially important to create a bike that prioritized safety and comfort, keeping all parties happy and putting parents' minds at ease.

CEO and Founder Josh Jones explained the design process, "Our vision was to create a passenger and cargo bike that riders of all sizes and backgrounds could enjoy. We took the functionality of the Alpha Cargo and combined it with the compact design of the Higgs Step-Thru to create the most accessible passenger e-bike on the market. The Higgs Cargo is not just a bike; it's a gateway to shared moments, memories and endless possibilities."

The Higgs Cargo is available at a competitive retail price of $2,895.00. For early birds, Murf Electric Bikes is offering a special pre-order discount of $400 for orders placed through October 24, 2023, and then $200 off for pre-orders from October 25 until the bike's official arrival the first week of November.

Murf Electric Bikes is a brand known for its superior customer service, in part because it understands the importance and joy of spending time together with family and friends. The Higgs Cargo is not just an e-bike; it's a call to adventure, exploration and camaraderie. Together, riders can explore new horizons and create cherished memories.

Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, at murfelectricbikes.com.

About Murf Electric Bikes
Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at https://murfelectricbikes.com/.

Media contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]
310-395-5050

SOURCE Murf Electric Bikes

