Murgado Automotive Founding Partner of PXG Women's Match Play Championship

For the Murgado Automotive Group, supporting the local community is just one of their founding core principles. When Samhouri learned about participating in the PXG Women's Match Play Championship, he knew it was the perfect opportunity to build partnerships and support the local community. Said Samhouri, "Our organization is committed to supporting what is important locally, and there are few things more important than women's initiatives and supporting public education. With this tournament, we get to do both and be deeply involved with helping these young professional golfers develop their games for the next level." Added Samhouri, "We are proud to represent Bentley and Maserati as the top luxury performance automotive brands in the world. They are aspirational, and we hope we are providing some motivation for the players by showing the rewards of hard work and making it to the LPGA."