Murj Achieves Record Growth in 2025

The platform surpasses 1,100 clinics and 900,000 patients, delivering up to 80% reduction in processing time.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Murj®, a cardiac device management software company, today announced record year-over-year growth for the third consecutive year. The company software is now being used by more than 1,100 clinics to care for more than 900,000 patients with cardiovascular implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Murj customers have now processed more than 23.5 million remote transmissions and in-office interrogations using the Murj platform. Processed data includes critical alerts and routine monitoring from pacemakers, defibrillators, implantable cardiac monitors and other cardiac monitoring devices.

Adoption of Murj is accelerating as U.S. cardiac device clinics undergo a structural shift away from legacy, premise-based systems toward modern device-agnostic cardiac device management solutions. Clinics are choosing Murj for its ability to preserve historical device data, enable seamless migration to hospital electronic records systems, and quickly transition teams to the Murj next-generation workflows.

Demand for Murj products is growing with the evidence of strong customer satisfaction and measurable clinic operational gains:

Operational Gains: Clinics report up to 80% reduction in processing time when using Murj versus alternative solutions, resulting in reduced staffing needs and the elimination of transmission backlogs.

: Customers are achieving more than a 400% average return on investment (ROI) in year one of operational use. Improved Patient Care: Measured to the HRS recommended and CMS accepted standard of care for CIED devices, Murj users are often doubling the volume of patient care delivered without the need for additional staff.

"The single best clinical decision in the past twenty years of clinical practice was to bring Murj into my cardiac device clinic," said Pirooz Mofrad, MD, FACC, FHRS, an electrophysiologist at Washington Heart Rhythm Associates.

"Cardiac device monitoring has for too long placed undue burden on the clinic device teams," said Todd Butka, founder & CEO of Murj. "Murj was built to eliminate these burdens from the start— from the automation of administrative tasks, to protocol standardization, and measurable care and operational analytics— device teams can now focus on clinical work, not administrative drag. Three consecutive years of record growth demonstrates that our growing customer base appreciates and needs these capabilities."

Murj is forecasting continued growth at a record pace in 2026 as the Murj customer base shares their success stories, new product capabilities drive further efficiency and patient care gains, and legacy platform replacements accelerate.

About Murj

Murj® is a cardiac device management software company supporting cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) remote monitoring, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and integrated heart failure programs. Built different from the start— workflow-driven, and human-centered—Murj helps health systems standardize clinical protocols, deploy robust EHR-integrations, and transition safely from legacy systems, so clinic teams can manage by exception with greater context and fewer clicks.

Health systems use Murj software to streamline CIED device management, reduce non-actionable work, strengthen billing and CIED documentation, and preserve historical data with high fidelity to unlock insight and research. Murj's software-first approach is supported by services spanning onboarding, data conversion, remote clinical review, billing assistance, and program optimization—helping clinics operate more efficiently and deliver high-quality care at health-system scale. Learn more at murj.com .

