Murj® Announces Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution for Cardiovascular Teams

Platform expansion brings exception-based workflows, EHR integration and billing-readiness visibility to remote blood pressure, weight and heart rate monitoring.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Murj®, a cardiac device management software and services company, today announced the release of the Murj Remote Patient Monitoring Platform (RPM), a remote physiologic monitoring software platform for cardiovascular care teams managing hypertension and heart failure patients between visits. The platform brings data from supported remote blood pressure and weight monitoring devices, including heart-rate readings, into one exception-based, EHR-integrated workflow so clinics can prioritize patients who need attention, review longitudinal trends, document care activity and track billing readiness.

The launch comes as cardiovascular teams face growing clinical and financial pressure to manage chronic disease proactively. With the prevalence of hypertension and heart failure rising, many programs rely on fragmented systems such as paper logs, disconnected vendor portals and EHR workarounds that have not kept pace with the shift toward connected device care.

At the same time, new reimbursement frameworks such as the Ambulatory Specialty Model (ASM) introduce a significant financial cliff. These models subject clinicians to two-sided risk, with ±9% to ±12% of their total Medicare Part B revenue at stake based on performance relative to their peers. Since performance scores weigh clinical quality heavily, specifically blood pressure control and guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT), clinics are now financially accountable for longitudinal patient outcomes rather than just the volume of visits. To succeed, cardiovascular programs require an auditable, proactive monitoring infrastructure.

Early customer use demonstrates the clinical and operational impact of the Murj platform. After transitioning from a full-service outsourced remote monitoring model to Murj's provider-managed platform, Waco Heart and Vascular, a private cardiology practice in Texas, managed up to 373 remote blood pressure monitoring patients monthly using just 2.5 full-time equivalents.

"We initially relied on a full-service vendor, but the administrative burden remained high while our clinical control and revenue visibility were limited," said Jesse Henderson, MSEd at Waco Heart and Vascular. "Transitioning to Murj allowed us to bring the program in-house sustainably. The exception-based workflow gives our team the data they need to act, allowing us to manage hundreds of patients efficiently while providing a higher standard of proactive care."

Murj RPM is designed to help cardiovascular teams move from manual, reactive monitoring to proactive, exception-based patient management. Integrated remote blood pressure and weight monitoring devices send patient readings to Murj. From there, care teams can apply clinical thresholds, identify patients trending out of range, view longitudinal trends across BP, weight and heart rate, and document care activity within a workflow connected to the EHR.

"Cardiovascular teams are being asked to manage more patients, more data and more accountability between visits," said Todd Butka, founder and CEO of Murj. "Murj RPM was built to help clinics focus on the patients who need attention, not sift through every normal reading. By combining exception-based workflow, EHR integration and billing-readiness visibility, we are giving teams a practical way to manage remote physiologic monitoring inside their existing care model."

In addition to clinical prioritization, Murj RPM helps teams automatically track and document the operational activity required to support remote monitoring programs. The platform provides visibility into days of data, time spent, care activity, compliance status and billing readiness, which helps clinics understand where patients stand before the month closes. This is especially important as new 2026 remote physiologic monitoring codes create additional billing pathways for shorter monitoring intervals and shorter treatment-management time thresholds.

Murj RPM builds on Murj's experience supporting high-volume cardiac data workflows, including cardiac implantable electronic device monitoring, ambulatory cardiac monitoring and integrated heart failure programs. For existing Murj customers, RPM extends a familiar software-first, workflow-driven approach into remote physiologic monitoring while supporting alignment with existing EHR workflows and clinic protocols.

While Murj RPM is software-first, Murj also provides services for when clinics need extra capacity or implementation support. These services cover onboarding, workflow adoption, data conversion, billing assistance, remote clinical transmission services and program optimization.

About Murj

Murj® is a cardiac device management software and services company supporting cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) monitoring, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, integrated heart failure programs and physiologic data monitoring. Built different from the start— workflow-driven, and human-centered—Murj helps health systems standardize clinical protocols, deploy robust EHR-integrations, and transition safely from legacy systems, so clinic teams can manage by exception with greater context and fewer clicks.

Health systems use Murj software to streamline CIED device management, reduce non-actionable work, strengthen billing and CIED documentation, and preserve historical data with high fidelity to unlock insight and research. Murj's software-first approach is supported by services spanning onboarding, data conversion, remote clinical review, billing assistance, and program optimization—helping clinics operate more efficiently and deliver high-quality care at health-system scale. Learn more at murj.com.

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SOURCE Murj