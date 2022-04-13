Muros' 2022 Survey Reveals Five Creative Marketing Trends

Global Art Activation Agency Reveals the Top Marketing Strategies Brands Can Use To Resonate With Consumers

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's marketing landscape, making a positive and lasting impression involves creatively tapping into current culture. Brands need to stand out and inspire engagement. To find out how best to connect with consumers, Muros , a Chicago-based global art activation agency, surveyed nearly 1,000 people across the country.

Below are five trends Muros' survey revealed about creativity in marketing – and how murals, specifically, resonate with consumers.

Consumers embrace creativity

Want to win over consumers? Step up creativity. Seventy-three percent of Muros' survey respondents say they're more likely to purchase from a brand that engages in creative marketing efforts as opposed to billboards or traditional advertising. In other words, innovative marketing doesn't simply grab attention, it delivers consumer buy-in.

Murals stand out and spark brand awareness

Launching an advertisement that is big, bold and unconventional is just a starting point. Almost two-thirds of respondents say a local mural would attract their attention more than a billboard. As one aspect of a brand's campaign, the captivating nature of murals also has significant momentum-building potential. Sixty-seven percent of survey respondents say they are more likely to take notice of a brand that uses murals as a part of its marketing campaign. Companies that engage with artists can kick off a campaign with a splashy, artistic experience and simultaneously develop brand awareness across multiple platforms. For example, a video of the mural creation process or a digital vector of the artwork can be woven into other aspects of the campaign. As a result, the shared artistic experience develops alongside growing affinity for the brand.

Art delivers authenticity

Creating a sense of authenticity in marketing can be challenging. Traditionally, companies reach for celebrity endorsements to build that sense of trust and familiarity. However, 74% of survey respondents indicate that a mural or visual piece created by an artist is "more authentic" than a celebrity endorsing a product. If a mural successfully reflects a community's particular style – and is created by someone respected in that community – brand authenticity happens organically. Plus, the artists themselves serve as genuine, on-the-ground micro-influencers and brand ambassadors. When partnering with SafeAuto to bring a vibrant piece of art to the Adair Park II in Atlanta, Georgia, Muros worked with Atlanta-based muralist George F. Baker III who used his experiences growing up in the neighborhood as his inspiration behind the mural. The mural represents and celebrates George and SafeAuto's collective values and compassion for the community.

When a mural combines with a local, approachable artist, a brand may be able to further enhance that sense of authenticity. For example, a major audio equipment brand developed art installations inspired by the NFL draft. The brand collaborated with local artists on murals in the star athletes' hometowns prior to the draft; then, following the draft, the company enlisted the same artists to paint NFL jerseys on the athletes depicted in the murals. Thus, the brand was able to build celebrity-influenced brand awareness alongside a community-centric, artistic journey. Whether achieved in conjunction with a celebrity endorsement or not, authenticity in a campaign matters to Gen Zers and millennials, who care about what's going on behind a company's logo.

Local support is important to consumers

Almost 86% of survey respondents say they are more likely to purchase from a brand that supports its local community. Understanding a particular community's culture is key to doing this right. In terms of art experiences, knowing the nuances of the local style may mean creating a beachy-vibrant mural in LA versus an urban, gritty piece in New York City. In other words, the same brand may translate artistically in a very different way based on geography. A locally based artist inherently connects the brand to that community's culture. Plus, a brand can choose to partner with a specific type of artist, whose style and demographic appeal matches that company's specific voice and messaging. An example being when Hydrow partnered with local Austin artist Helena Martin to create a custom QR-code-activated mural in the heart of downtown Austin. The mural painted alongside the iconic storefront of Allen's Boots offered an exciting way for community members to get involved with Hydrow's philanthropic partner, Water.org. Users were able to scan the QR code to trigger a donation to Water.org, granting long-term access to safe water and sanitation for individuals facing water scarcity. Additionally, each donation entered participants into a drawing for a custom pair of Allen's Boots, tying back to the local element.

Murals foster engagement

The process of creating a mural in a community draws bystanders into the experience. They ask questions, watch the art take shape and snap photos of the murals to share in the digital universe. More than 41% of respondents say they have taken a photo of a mural and shared it on social media. This kind of advertising doesn't just spark interest in the art and artist, it also leads to direct engagement with the brand. After seeing a mural in their community, 32% of respondents say they have researched the associated brand's values, mission or stance on a political issue.

